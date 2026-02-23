403
Canada Urges High Caution for Travel to Mexico Amid Rising Violence
(MENAFN) Canada has raised its travel advisory for Mexico to a “high degree of caution,” warning travelers to avoid non-essential trips to more than a dozen states due to increasing violence and widespread roadblocks, according to reports.
Global Affairs Canada (GAC) highlighted that criminal activity and kidnapping remain high across the country. While foreign tourists are generally not the main targets, clashes between federal forces and armed groups, combined with arson and blockades, have created serious public safety risks.
The advisory specifically noted the worsening security situation in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding areas in Jalisco state. Armed confrontations have caused major disruptions to transport, including suspended commercial flights and blocked roadways. In response, Air Canada temporarily halted all flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, citing safety concerns, while WestJet also canceled flights to the affected region.
The increased unrest follows a military operation in which the army reportedly killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, in Jalisco. Subsequent road blockades and incidents of vehicles being set on fire were recorded not only in Jalisco but also in neighboring states, including Tamaulipas and Oaxaca. Authorities believe these acts were orchestrated by cartel members in retaliation for the security crackdown.
