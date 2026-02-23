Veterinary Education Research Report 2026-2035: A $4.25+ Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Specialized Courses, E-Learning Expansion And Preventive Animal Healthcare Education
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Veterinary Education Market Trends and Strategies
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Immersive Technologies (AR/VR/XR) & Digital Experiences Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Increasing Integration of Virtual Simulation Training Rising Demand for Specialized Veterinary Courses Expansion of E-Learning Veterinary Programs Growing Focus on Preventive Animal Healthcare Education Enhanced Use of Digital Diagnostic Training Tools
Companies Featured
- Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences The University of Edinburgh - Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies University of Kansas College of Veterinary Medicine The University of Sydney - Faculty of Veterinary Science St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine University of California Davis - School of Veterinary Medicine Patterson Veterinary University Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine University of Glasgow - School of Veterinary Medicine Veterinary Information Network (VIN) The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine VetPrep VetMedTeam
