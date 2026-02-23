Tejas Crash: Indian Air Force Grounds Fleet Following Third Accident In Two Years

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its entire fleet of 30 single-seat Tejas light combat aircraft following another accident earlier this month. IAF has not issued an official statement on the crash. Indian news agency PTI, however, cited sources saying safety measures are being taken to conduct an extensive technical scrutiny.

The latest incident, which occurred on February 7, is the third accident in two years involving the Tejas jets designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency. Reports on Monday said the aircraft sustained major damage to its airframe following a suspected brake failure. The combat aircraft had participated in a training sortie before the crash. It was returning to the base when its system malfunctioned, forcing the pilot to eject.

Recommended For You

The first incident involving Tejas, which was inducted into service in 2015, happened in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in March 2024. The second incident took place in November 2025 during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow, in which the pilot was killed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today,” the IAF said in a statement after the crash last year“The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the manufacturer, has an 83-jet contract with the IAF, but it has reportedly been missing deadline deliveries, which have been running nearly two years behind schedule.

“The delivery of the jets is facing delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for the supply of its aero engines to power the jets,” said a report in The Hindu. In November 2025, HAL sealed a $1 billion deal with the American company for 113 jet engines for its Tejas light combat aircraft programme.

The single-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft is capable of operating in high-threat air environments and designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

The IAF has a fleet of 30 Tejas jets, all of which have now been grounded after the latest accident.



Dubai Airshow incident: What could have caused the crash of India's fighter jet Tejas?

Air India flight 171 crash: Pilot deliberately cut fuel switch, report reveals Two Indian flights suffer wing collision on runway with passengers onboard

ALSO READ