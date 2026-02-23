Tamil And Telugu Actress Vishnupriya's Father Found Dead In Kodaikanal

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tamil and Malayalam actress Vishnupriya's father Suriyanarayanan was found dead at a bungalow in the hill station of Kodaikanal in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, according to Indian media reports. He was 73.

The deceased owned a bungalow near the Kurinji Aandavar Temple in the town. Rooms in it were being rented out without authorisation, The New Indian Express reported, citing police officials. He was discovered bound to a chair with his face covered in adhesive tape beside a swimming pool.

The actress and her family is yet to release a statement on the incident.

On February 21, around five people posing as tourists checked into the premises, the police were quoted as saying by the south Indian newspaper. The suspects tied up two employees on its premises and restrained Suriyanarayanan by seating him on a chair and covering his face with adhesive tape. Both of his hands were also found tied, according to The Times of India.

The suspects allegedly decamped with gold chains, rings and other valuables and a hard disk of the surveillance camera on its premises. They then fled the scene. One of the employees managed to free himself and sought help from outside.

Suriyanarayanan, according to the newspaper, was by then found dead.

A manhunt has been launched to catch the miscreants. Police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas for clues about their whereabouts. Investigators are also looking at various angles into the death, including foul play and the motive of revenge.

Vishnupriya gained fame after starring in the 2005 Tamil romantic comedy Maayavi, alongside Suriya and Jyothika. Her role as a differently abled person won her laurels and made her a household name in Tamil Nadu.



