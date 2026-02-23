Exxonmobil Qatar Honours INJAZ Qatar For Education Impact

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During the closing ceremony of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2026, ExxonMobil Qatar proudly recognized its long-standing educational partner, INJAZ Qatar, for reaching a milestone of 500,000 students through its collaborative programs.

This achievement reflects a shared commitment to empowering youth and advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, directly aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

STEM educationis a core corporate social responsibility area for ExxonMobil Qatar, recognized as a key driver of economic growth and opportunity. Through strong community partnerships, the company supports innovative STEM initiatives, equipping Qatar's youth with the skills and knowledge necessary tothrive in a rapidly changing world.

Taher Hamid, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Qatar, presented Emad Al Khaja, Chief Executive Officer of INJAZ Qatar, with a commemorative plaque, honoring the organization's exceptional impact and unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and educational excellence. Joining them wasNeil Chapman, Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, along with senior representatives from ExxonMobil Qatar and Qatar Tennis Federation.

“As we celebrate another outstanding Qatar ExxonMobil Open, we want to take a moment to formally recognize our partner, INJAZ Qatar, for its incredible work and for positively impacting half a million students since our partnership began,” said Hamid.“INJAZ Qatar has been instrumental in creating meaningful opportunities that impact the future of young people in local communities.”

ExxonMobil Qatar has partnered with INJAZ Qatar since 2007 to provide young people with opportunities to channel their creativity and innovation into shaping a brighter future. As a founding board member, ExxonMobil Qatar supports programs such as the INJAZ Mubadara Annual Young Enterprise of the Year Competition, sponsoring the Best Company of the Year Award to encourage local student entrepreneurship.

In November 2023, ExxonMobil Qatar signed a sponsorship agreement to support INJAZ Qatar's Life Skills for Elementary Students Project. The initiative delivers five programs in Arabic for Grades 1 to 6 under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

“We are proud of this recognition, which reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with ExxonMobil Qatar and our shared commitment to education and youth empowerment. This milestone underscores the collective impact that can be achieved through collaboration between the private sector, educational institutions, and national partners. At INJAZ Qatar and INJAZ Al Arab, we remain committed to equipping young people with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the future of our communities,” said Sheikha Hanadi bint Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, Chairperson, INJAZ Qatar and INJAZ Al Arab.

An industry leader in nearly every aspect of the energy and chemical manufacturing industries, ExxonMobil's commitment extends beyond the business world to make a meaningful impact within the local community. The company plays an active role in community development and education initiatives, aligning its efforts with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy. This commitment supports the development of a skilled workforce that drives growth and fosters opportunities for a sustainable future.