LIC Hosts Final Round Of F4 Middle East Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) hosted the final round of the 2026 F4 Middle East and Formula Regional Middle East championships earlier this month.

The 5.419 km circuit welcomed an international field as both titles were decided at the conclusion of the winter season.

The F4 Middle East Championship, launched in 2025 as the successor to the Formula 4 UAE Championship, is organised by the Emirates Motorsport Organization (EMSO) and Top Speed. The FIA-certified series runs across the winter months and uses the Tatuus F4-T421 chassis powered by Abarth engines.Action during the final round.

The 2026 season included events in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its position as a regional development platform for young drivers.

In Formula Regional Middle East (FRME), Mumbai Falcons Racing's Kean Nakamura-Berta secured the title after entering the weekend at LIC 24 points behind Mercedes F1 junior Rashid Al Dhaheri.

Nakamura-Berta took two pole positions and two race victories, while Al Dhaheri finished sixth and seventh in the decisive races. Nakamura-Berta claimed the championship by 12 points, with Alexander Abkhazava third overall.

He also sealed the Rookie title, and Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited won the Teams' championship.

In the UAE4 Series, Oleksandr Bondarev secured the title for Mumbai Falcons Racing after a close battle with R-ace GP's Andy Consani. A red-flag result in race two left Bondarev just short of confirming the title, but a fifth-place finish in the final race ensured he secured the championship by eight points over Consani. Kenzo Craigie finished third overall and won the Rookie classification. R-ace GP claimed the Teams' title.The podium winners pose for photos.

The round at LIC concluded the 2026 winter season, with both championships decided in the final round at Lusail.

The event further underlined Lusail International Circuit's continued growth as a global motorsport venue, hosting a diverse range of international and regional championships across two- and four-wheel competition, and strengthening its role in the international racing calendar.