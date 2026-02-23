Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Decisions Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Spar Nord Bank A/S


2026-02-23 04:16:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 03

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Spar Nord Bank A/S - Extraordinary General Meeting 23 February 2026

At Spar Nord Bank A/S's Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday 23 February 2026, the shareholders:

  • Approved proposal to carry out a demerger of Spar Nord Bank A/S in accordance with the published demerger plan, whereby Spar Nord Bank A/S transfers part of its assets and liabilities to Kirstinehøj 17 A/S, CVR no. 31487900.

Aalborg, 23 February 2026

Spar Nord Bank A/S
Board of Directors

Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 21 82 01 65.

Attachment

  • No. 03 - Decisions of extraordinary general meeting - Spar Nord Bank AS - 23022026

MENAFN23022026004107003653ID1110775580



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search