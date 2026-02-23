MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of MT Højgaard Holding A/S to be held on Friday 20 March 2026 at 3 pm.

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a physical general meeting at the address Knud Højgaards Vej 7, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.

The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions, is attached.





Attachments



MTHH_Selskabsmeddelelse_UK MTHH_notice_AGM_2026