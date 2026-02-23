BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) PEP 11 Update

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, Feb 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH ); (through its subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Limited as operator of the PEP 11 Permit) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY ) provide an update on the the Originating Application for Judicial Review of the Joint Authority's decision to refuse the PEP 11 extension applications for variation and also PEP 11 Background (see below).The hearing of the Application was completed over two days, 20th and 23rd February 2026 before the Honourable Mr Justice Jackson at the Federal Court of Australia, Sydney.The hearing before Justice Jackson comprised tender by the parties of affidavits and agreed bundles of documents. The parties through their respective Counsel provided written submissions and these were expanded with oral submissions to the Court.The decision on the application has been reserved to a future date and the parties will await the outcome.About BPH Energy Limited-p alt="BPH Energy" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/28913en.png" />BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

