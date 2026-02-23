A Timeless Mother's Day By Canéza

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A Timeless Mother's Day By Canéza
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This International Mother's Day, take a moment to celebrate the women who shape our lives with love, strength, and quiet grace. Canéza invites you to honour her with Mezmar Women, a fragrance that feels as thoughtful and timeless as she is.
Mezmar Women opens with warm coffee and almond, flowing into a floral heart of jasmine and tuberose, while tonka adds subtle sweetness that blends seamlessly with a creamy base of vanilla, sandalwood, and cocoa – perfect for a mother who embodies effortless elegance and calm confidence. Priced from AED 160, Mezmar Women is available at select stores across the UAE and online at , making it easy to find the perfect gift this Mother's Day.
Mezmar Women opens with warm coffee and almond, flowing into a floral heart of jasmine and tuberose, while tonka adds subtle sweetness that blends seamlessly with a creamy base of vanilla, sandalwood, and cocoa – perfect for a mother who embodies effortless elegance and calm confidence. Priced from AED 160, Mezmar Women is available at select stores across the UAE and online at , making it easy to find the perfect gift this Mother's Day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment