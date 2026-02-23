Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Timeless Mother's Day By Canéza

2026-02-23 04:15:14
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This International Mother's Day, take a moment to celebrate the women who shape our lives with love, strength, and quiet grace. Canéza invites you to honour her with Mezmar Women, a fragrance that feels as thoughtful and timeless as she is.



Mezmar Women opens with warm coffee and almond, flowing into a floral heart of jasmine and tuberose, while tonka adds subtle sweetness that blends seamlessly with a creamy base of vanilla, sandalwood, and cocoa – perfect for a mother who embodies effortless elegance and calm confidence.

Priced from AED 160, Mezmar Women is available at select stores across the UAE and online at , making it easy to find the perfect gift this Mother's Day.

Mid-East Info

