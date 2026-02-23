Decentralised AI Reshapes Tech Power Balance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Centralised control of artificial intelligence is facing a serious challenge as decentralised networks gather pace, promising to dilute the dominance of technology giants and open development to a broader community of users and developers.

For much of the past decade, cutting-edge AI models have been built and deployed by a handful of well-funded companies with access to vast computing infrastructure and proprietary data. Firms such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic have led breakthroughs in large language models, multimodal systems and generative tools, backed by billions of dollars in investment and close partnerships with cloud providers.

Yet a parallel movement is accelerating. Decentralised AI projects, many rooted in blockchain ecosystems and open-source collaboration, are attempting to distribute both the training and governance of AI systems across global networks. Advocates argue that this model lowers barriers to entry, reduces dependence on single providers and embeds transparency in development.

One strand of this shift is the rise of open-weight and open-source models. Platforms such as Meta's Llama family have demonstrated that high-performance language models can be released with accessible weights, enabling independent researchers and start-ups to fine-tune systems without building them from scratch. A growing ecosystem of community-driven projects now iterates on such models, often matching the performance of proprietary systems for specific tasks.

Beyond open-source code, fully decentralised AI networks are emerging. Projects like Bittensor, Fetch. ai and SingularityNET aim to create marketplaces where participants contribute computing power, data or models in exchange for token-based incentives. In theory, this reduces the need for a single company to own massive data centres. Instead, distributed nodes collectively train or host models, with consensus mechanisms governing contributions and rewards.

Developers involved in these networks argue that the model counters the concentration of power in Silicon Valley. By distributing both ownership and decision-making, decentralised AI seeks to prevent a small number of corporations from dictating standards, pricing and access. Governance structures often allow token holders or network participants to vote on upgrades and policies, echoing decentralised finance frameworks.

Academic researchers see both promise and complexity. Decentralisation can increase resilience, reducing the risk that a single outage, regulatory order or corporate decision disrupts access. It may also foster innovation by allowing experimentation outside tightly controlled corporate roadmaps. However, large-scale AI training still demands significant computational resources. Even distributed systems ultimately rely on hardware produced by a limited number of semiconductor manufacturers, with Nvidia remaining central to advanced AI chips.

Economic incentives are another focal point. Centralised providers monetise AI through subscription services, enterprise licensing and cloud integration. Decentralised networks typically rely on crypto tokens to reward contributors. Supporters say this aligns incentives and creates open markets for machine intelligence. Critics counter that token volatility and speculative behaviour can undermine long-term stability.

Regulatory scrutiny is also intensifying. Governments in Europe, the United States and Asia are drafting frameworks to govern AI safety, data protection and accountability. Centralised firms can be regulated through identifiable corporate entities. Fully decentralised networks, by contrast, raise questions about liability and enforcement. If a distributed model produces harmful output, assigning responsibility becomes more complex.

Despite these challenges, venture capital funding into decentralised AI start-ups has grown steadily. Investors view the sector as a hedge against overreliance on a small cluster of AI leaders. Meanwhile, enterprise clients are exploring hybrid strategies, combining proprietary systems for sensitive workloads with open or decentralised models for custom applications.

Industry analysts note that the debate is not solely about technology but about market structure. The first wave of generative AI concentrated power among companies able to marshal extraordinary computing resources and proprietary data. The next phase may hinge on interoperability and modular design, where smaller players plug into shared networks rather than build monolithic platforms.

Cloud providers remain pivotal. Even decentralised projects often host components on major cloud infrastructures to ensure performance and uptime. This creates a nuanced picture: decentralisation at the application or governance layer may still rest on centralised physical infrastructure. Efforts to distribute computing across edge devices and independent data centres are ongoing, but scaling remains a technical hurdle.

For developers and start-ups, decentralised AI lowers entry costs. Access to open models and shared compute marketplaces reduces dependence on licensing agreements with dominant firms. It also enables regional innovation, allowing teams outside traditional tech hubs to build tailored solutions for local languages and industries.

Corporate incumbents are responding. Some large technology companies have expanded open-source releases and engaged more actively with developer communities. Others emphasise safety, compliance and enterprise-grade reliability as competitive advantages over decentralised alternatives.

