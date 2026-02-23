403
India-Brazil Sign Mou To Deepen MSME Market Access, Technology Exchange
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 23 (KNN) Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil's Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Micro and Small Enterprises on February 21, 2026 during the ongoing visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The MoU aims to establish a structured platform for dialogue on issues concerning MSMEs and to explore new avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of MSMEs in both countries.
Framework for Collaboration
The agreement aims to establish a framework enabling MSMEs in India and Brazil to better understand each other's market opportunities, technological strengths, policy environments and sectoral capabilities.
By deepening engagement, the MoU is expected to strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties and knowledge exchange between the two MSME ecosystems.
Focus on Green Transition
A key feature of the agreement is its emphasis on sustainability. The MoU aims to facilitate MSMEs' access to green finance and promote collaboration in clean and sustainable technologies.
The partnership aims to create enabling conditions for the green transition by helping MSMEs integrate into global value chains, enhance productivity and competitiveness, and build long-term sustainable capacity.
Officials said the agreement underscores deepening India–Brazil strategic ties and is expected to unlock fresh opportunities for MSMEs in both countries.
(KNN Bureau)
