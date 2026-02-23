Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian-Omani Talks On Developments In Nuclear Negotiations


2026-02-23 04:01:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed the latest developments in the indirect nuclear talks with the United States in a phone call on Monday.

The two sides discussed arrangements for the next round of nuclear talks.

Al Busaidi had previously confirmed that a round of negotiations between the United States and Iran would be held next Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.

He said that the US-Iranian negotiations would be driven by positive efforts to finalize an agreement between the two sides

