Iranian-Omani Talks On Developments In Nuclear Negotiations
The two sides discussed arrangements for the next round of nuclear talks.
Al Busaidi had previously confirmed that a round of negotiations between the United States and Iran would be held next Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.
He said that the US-Iranian negotiations would be driven by positive efforts to finalize an agreement between the two sides
