Kuwait PM Congratulates Guyana On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammad Irfaan Ali. (end)
