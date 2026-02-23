403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Guyana On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammad Irfaan Ali, on occasion of the national day of his country, and wished the President good health. (end)
