Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Guyana On Nat'l Day


2026-02-23 03:45:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammad Irfaan Ali, on occasion of the national day of his country, and wished the President good health. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

