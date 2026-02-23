403
Trump Presses Netflix to Dismiss Susan Rice
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on former Obama administration official Susan Rice on Sunday, publicly demanding that streaming giant Netflix remove her from its board of directors or face repercussions.
The presidential broadside followed remarks Rice made Thursday on the Stay Tuned with Preet podcast, hosted by former US Attorney Preet Bharara, in which she issued a stark warning to corporations she accused of capitulating to Republican pressure — cautioning that a future Democratic administration would not extend them any goodwill.
"This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and our national interest," Rice said.
Trump responded swiftly and sharply, taking to his Truth Social platform to call for Rice's immediate removal from the Netflix board in a post that stopped short of specifying what consequences the company might face.
"Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She's got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote.
Netflix had not issued a public response to the president's demand at the time of reporting. Rice has served on the company's board since 2018.
