Mobile Platforms Roundup - February 2026

Project updates for TTS mobile applications for Feb 2026

Travel Technology Solutions (TTS) is a travel and insurance technology startup that offers a different perspective on technology based solutions for consumers and businesses. Small, fast and able to pivot, TTS focuses on both marketing and engineering simultaneously, building platforms and their brands in a more efficient and productive way. Originally focusing on travel technology, the TTS portfolio has grown to include mobile travel applications, operational travel technologies and insurance management technologies. The current slate of projects are:

hospit-AI-lity – an AI powered travel training platform

ClimAIteTRACK – data driven and region specific climate assessments for insurance and other industries

medTOUR+assist – a mobile planning app for medical and wellness travel

PokkeTTREK – a premium mobile trip tracker app for both travelers and travel businesses

TripReMIT – lightweight module enabling cryptocurrency payments for small and midsize travel providers

With mobile app usage during travel increasing at a rapid pace, this month's Roundup focuses on mobile apps from TTS.

medTOUR+assist for Better Medical Travel Experiences

The medical and wellness tourism market continues its upward trajectory and some analysts believe the market will top $150 billion (USD) by 2032. As consumers seek more affordable and quality options when it comes to healthcare, the demand for technology for this specific category will rise alongside. medTOUR+assist is a mobile trip planning app that helps travelers plan and organize complex medical trips. By harnessing the full capabilities of smartphone devices, medTOUR+assist offers an array of planning and organizational features that give peace of mind to medical travelers. From blocking appointments, keeping track of travel arrangements, medical to do lists for before and after the trip, document storage and localized resources, medTOUR+assist is an all in one app that delivers benefits before, during and after the trip. medTOUR+assist will roll out with a desktop companion app for greater accessibility to the features of the platform. FEB / 26 – Finalizing layouts, stylization and schema. Finalizing desktop layouts, features and syncing protocols.

PokkeTTREK Delivers Benefits to Travelers and Travel Businesses

A recent study suggested that a staggering 94% of travelers use their smartphone devices on leisure trips and as more devices come online, that number could inch closer to perfect. Recognizing the demand for more functionality from smartphones, TTS launched PokkeTTREK, a premium trip tracking mobile app. Trip planning, mapping and tracking of vital statistics are just some of the key features of PokkeTTREK. But beyond fulfilling consumer demand for functionality, PokkeTTREK tracks and analyzes traveler behavior and will generate valuable preference and marketing reports for travel businesses. Travel brands that have a 'captive audience' can realize business benefits with PokkeTTREK's white label positioning. A future PokkeTTREK community will also extend marketing benefits as users share their PokeTTREK data and media across a closed, private social media community. FEB / 26 – Finalizing layouts, stylization and schema. Finalizing features list and modular structure.

AI: Walt Improves Functionality and User Experiences

AI technology has proven valuable in the travel industry as travel consumers quickly adopt the tech for all facets of travel. AI tech comes to the mobile platforms in the form of Walt, originally the lead travel trainer for the hospit-AI-lity training platform. Walt technology is modular and uses RAG pipelines that can be optimized for a specific scenario or workflow. Walt's assistive functionality will bring extended features to both medTOUR+assist and PokkeTTREK, elevating the user's experience while engaging with the app. Either by text input or voice dictation, travelers can ask plain language questions to Walt and get accurate responses from either web scrape or internal knowledge base. App owners can structure and position knowledge bases to extend business benefits and drive marketing initiatives within the mobile app ecosystem.

Live Evaluations Coming Soon

Mobile device usage in travel continues to explode with countries like China, reporting 100% usage of mobile devices when researching and purchasing travel as well as during the trip itself. Mobile travel apps, such as medTOUR+assist and PokkeTTREK maximize mobile device functionality and deliver in-demand conveniences and benefits that travelers are seeking. Platform construction has begun and online evaluations for both medTOUR+assist and PokkeTTREK are slated for early Q2/26 launch. After successful evaluation, medTOUR+assist could see a possible full rollout by Summer 2026 and PokkeTTREK deployed shortly thereafter. For more information, media and downloads on these mobile platforms or any TTS technologies, please visit the company homepage at