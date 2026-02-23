403
S. Korean Court Denies Han Hak-ja’s Request to Extend Temporary Release
(MENAFN) A South Korean court has returned Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja to detention, rejecting her request to extend temporary release on health grounds while she faces bribery charges linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, as stated by reports.
The Seoul Central District Court denied Han’s request on Friday, and she was placed back in custody the following day, according to reports. Han had been temporarily released on February 11 to attend her trial without detention due to health concerns, during which she reportedly received treatment for a recent fall.
This marks her second temporary release since her arrest in September. She also underwent eye surgery in November under a court order.
A special counsel team indicted Han in October on charges including violations of the political fund law and other offenses. Among multiple allegations, she is suspected of providing a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to the former first lady.
