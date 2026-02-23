403
Detonation of Explosive Devices Kills Officer, Injures 25 in Ukraine
(MENAFN) At least one person was killed and 25 others wounded Sunday after improvised explosive devices detonated at a store in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, authorities confirmed, with officials classifying the incident as a "terrorist attack."
The Ukrainian National Police said its emergency hotline received a break-in report at a commercial premises in Lviv at approximately 12:30 a.m. local time (2230 GMT Saturday). The situation turned deadly when explosives detonated upon the arrival of a first patrol unit — and again when a second crew responded.
"It was previously established that improvised explosive devices detonated. A 23-year-old policewoman died as a result of the explosions," the Ukrainian National Police said in its official statement, confirming that 24 others sustained injuries in the blasts.
Forensic investigators, explosives technicians, and specialized emergency services were deployed to the scene, while the wounded received immediate medical treatment. Criminal proceedings were launched under Ukraine's Criminal Code, with the regional anti-terrorism service leading the pre-trial investigation.
Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, writing on Telegram, separately labeled the incident a "terrorist attack" and warned that those responsible face up to 12 years in prison alongside full property confiscation. He later revised the injury toll upward to 25, noting that several victims remain in serious condition.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subsequently posted on X — the social media platform owned by American billionaire Elon Musk — that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had briefed him on the detention of a suspect in connection with the attack.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility, and authorities have yet to publicly name any suspect as the investigation continues.
