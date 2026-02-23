403
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia Set to Ink USD5B Green Energy Pact at COP31
(MENAFN) Saudi energy giant Acwa Power is poised to formalize the second and final leg of a landmark 5-gigawatt renewable energy agreement with Türkiye at the upcoming UN climate summit COP31, Acwa chairman Mohammad Abunayyan confirmed to media Friday.
The forthcoming deal will cover the remaining 3 gigawatts of capacity under a government-to-government framework, building on this week's signing of the first 2 gigawatts of solar installations across Türkiye's central provinces of Sivas and Karaman — a pact that traces its origins to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's February 3 state visit to Saudi Arabia.
"We are going to sign 3 gigawatts in renewable and storage by COP31," Abunayyan told media on the sidelines of the Istanbul signing ceremony for the Sivas and Taseli solar plant projects.
The new tranche, he said, "will be a mix between solar and wind and storage," with the company also weighing whether to retrofit energy storage into the already-agreed 2-gigawatt solar projects.
Construction on the first phase is slated to commence next year, pending regulatory permits and environmental clearances, with grid delivery targeted for early 2028.
"We are going to start our dispatch of the first electricity of this 2 gigawatts by the beginning of 2028, and we will be able to produce it all in 2028," Abunayyan said, characterizing the timeline as "a very fast track project."
COP31, scheduled for November 9–20 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya — with a leaders' summit expected in Istanbul — will draw nearly 200 nations focused on operationalizing the Paris Agreement, including emissions targets, climate finance, and carbon market rules.
Türkiye's 120-Gigawatt Ambition
The total investment across the 5-gigawatt framework is projected at $4–$5 billion. Abunayyan said the initial projects would set a new benchmark for electricity pricing in the country. "It will deliver the most competitive cost that you could imagine in Türkiye," he said. "It's going to deliver local content."
Lauding Ankara's energy roadmap as "a great strategy" and "ambitious," he framed the deal as a catalyst for the country's broader goal of adding 80 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2035 — part of a larger national target of 120 gigawatts of combined solar and wind power that would require roughly 9 gigawatts of new installations annually.
"This project … is really a starting of this 80 gigawatts," Abunayyan said.
He also underscored the diplomatic weight of anchoring the next signing to COP31. "We cannot find better than this great occasion of COP31 to demonstrate to the whole world the partnership between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia," he said. "Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, they are not only giving promises or talks, they are implementing."
Financing will follow a project finance model blending equity with international debt, with financial close targeted for 2027. "Many financial institutions will be behind it and will make it happen," he said, pointing to Türkiye's improving credit conditions as a key enabler.
Looking further ahead, Abunayyan said Acwa is actively exploring green hydrogen and desalination ventures in Türkiye, positioning both as pillars of long-term decarbonization. "When you have renewable, when you have a very efficient cost of renewable, then you need to think about green hydrogen," he said, adding: "The green hydrogen is the energy of the future."
