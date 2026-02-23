403
Congo Presidential Election 2026 Africa24 Group Provides Comprehensive Coverage
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo, February 22, 2026/ -- The Republic of Congo will hold its presidential election on March 15, 2026, a vote that represents a significant milestone in strengthening democratic governance, political dialogue, and institutional stability in the country.
In a context marked by improving financial and economic conditions and a clear commitment from political stakeholders to reinforce peace and national unity, this election stands as a defining moment for the future of the Congo.
To mark this major democratic event, Africa24 Group is deploying an exceptional bilingual, multiplatform editorial system, enabling citizens, policymakers, and regional, continental, and international audiences to follow and analyze the key issues surrounding this presidential election.
A Nation of Strategic Potential
Every vote matters. Every ballot contributes to shaping the future of the Congo, driven by the programs, commitments, and visions presented by the candidates.
Special Programming: Television and Digital
Through Africa24 (French) and Africa24 English, audiences will benefit from exclusive television and digital programming, including:
Campaign Journal–– Congo Presidential Election 2026 : Daily immersion into the electoral process, featuring:
•Profiles of presidential candidates
•Presentation of their programs and political vision
•In-depth reports on economic, political, and social issues
•Special features highlighting the regions, cities, and iconic sites of the Congo
Exclusive Interviews: In-depth interviews with candidates and their representatives, providing insight into their priorities, policy proposals, and vision for the future of the Congo.
Congo Postcards: A dedicated segment showcasing the countr’’s cultural, economic, artistic, and sporting strengths, while highlighting key development actors and operators.
°60° Coverage with Global Reach
“Congo Presidential Electio” 2026” will be available live, in replay, and on demand across all platforms:
•AFRICA24 TV –French – Channel 249 on Canal+ Africa)
•AFRICA24 English (Channel 254 on Canal+ Africa)
•myAfrica24, the’continent’s leading HD streaming platform
With access to more than 120 million households worldwide and a strong digital presence, Africa24 Group reaffirms its commitment to delivering rigorous, balanced journalism in support of democratic processes across Africa.
