Qatar's Top University Student On Educational Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: When Waad Al-Maadeed graduated from university last year, she wasn't just top of her class at Georgetown University in Qatar, her academic career earned her the top honour for all of Qatar.

At last week's Qatar Educational Excellence Award ceremony, Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani awarded her a Platinum Educational Excellence award, the highest possible honour.

The award recognises students who demonstrate excellence across multiple dimensions, including leadership, personal development, community contribution, and research. Applying for it prompted Waad to look at her education in a new way, not just as a record of academic outcomes, but as the result of sustained effort and deliberate growth across every stage of her journey.

Her family felt that distinction keenly. When she shared the news, her parents and siblings received it with pride not for her achievements but for the work she put in. The award was a recognition that the values they had instilled, and the encouragement and love they poured in had come to fruition.

Standing on the stage with H H the Amir with her family in the audience was a surreal experience.“It felt like the perfect ending to a long chapter of hard work, but also the beginning of something even bigger. It was a moment I shared with my family, who have supported me every step of the way and a reminder to the community that Qatar's investment in its youth is resulting in excellence across the country,” she said.

At GU-Q, the response to her win was resounding. Her former Honours in International Politics thesis advisor praised her work on X, and others shared their encouragement in person and online.“It is an incredible honour and a powerful testament to Waad's dedication, talent, and perseverance,” said Dr. Ken Grich, Associate Dean of Students.

It was also a chance to celebrate two other GU-Q students recognised at the ceremony: first-year students Fatma Al-Mohannadi and Fatma Al-Kuwari, honoured for their exemplary high school careers. It's a fitting place for them to continue pursuing excellence, says Waad, who saw Georgetown as a place to grow not just academically, but as a person committed to the greater good.

“In retrospect, the most formative experience of my time at GU-Q was being constantly encouraged to step outside my comfort zone.”

Her advice to students charting their own path:“Give your best effort in everything you do - even the small things. Consistency, discipline, and genuine hard work do not go unnoticed. Results may take time, but dedication always pays off, and there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the outcomes of your efforts gradually take shape.”