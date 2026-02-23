Pulsar Helium Reports Commencement Of Jetstream #7 And Completion Of Seismic Survey At The Topaz Helium Project, USA

CASCAIS, Portugal, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF, TSXV: PLSR) (“ Pulsar” or the“ Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce that drilling of Jetstream #6 at the Company's flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota, USA has been completed at a total depth (TD) of 2,597 feet. The drill rig has now mobilized to Jetstream #7 where surface casing has been set and cemented and drilling is underway. In addition, the extensive 2D active seismic acquisition program at its Topaz Project has been completed, with a total of five seismic lines spanning 41.5 miles having been successfully acquired.

Highlights:



Jetstream #6 Completed: Successfully drilled to a total depth of 2,597 feet, encountering multiple pressurized gas intervals and further supporting the Topaz geological model.

Previously reported gas zones at 1,287 ft (~576 psi), 2,120 ft (~981 psi), 2,187 ft (~1,012 psi) and 2,377 ft (~1,100 psi), with gas observed at surface during drilling.

Jetstream #7 Underway: Drilling has commenced following rig mobilization, targeting a planned TD of 3,000 feet, with potential to deepen to 5,000 feet; located 2.2 miles northwest of Jetstream #1 as a significant step-out appraisal well.

2D Seismic Program Completed: Five seismic lines totaling 41.5 miles successfully acquired across the Topaz Project on February 20, 2026.

Independent QA/QC Reviewed: Raw seismic data reviewed onsite by an independent expert contractor and validated as good quality. Processing & Interpretation Initiated: Dataset being transferred to Earth Signal (Calgary) for processing, with the interpretation to be conducted in-house and the data used to refine structural mapping, support resource assessment, and optimize future drilling.









Figure 1 - The e-vibe passing the Jetstream #1 well-head.

Jetstream #6 Summary

Jetstream #6 has now been successfully drilled to a total depth of 2,597 feet and is complete, marking another important milestone in the ongoing appraisal of the Topaz Helium Project in Minnesota. During drilling, multiple pressurized gas intervals were encountered, including zones previously reported at 1,287 feet (~576 psi), 2,120 feet (~981 psi), 2,187 feet (~1,012 psi) and 2,377 feet (~1,100 psi), with gas observed bubbling to surface through drilling fluids, confirming the presence of pressurized gas within the intersected formations. The well was drilled using continuous HQ core to maximize geological data recovery and further supports the Company's geological model across the Topaz structure.

Jetstream #7

Drilling of the Jetstream #7 appraisal well commenced February 19, with a planned TD of 3,000 feet and the potential to deepen to 5,000 feet. At the time of writing this announcement, the surface casing has been set and cemented and the hole is at a depth of 737 feet. Jetstream #7 is located 2.2 miles to the northwest of Jetstream #1, another considerable step out with the intention of increasing the size of the Topaz resource.

Successful Completion of 2D Seismic Survey

Pulsar has successfully completed its extensive 2D active seismic acquisition program at the Topaz Helium Project in Minnesota on February 20, 2026. The survey, designed to comprise five lines totaling approximately 41.5 miles, was undertaken to further elucidate the subsurface structure of the Topaz reservoir and support ongoing resource assessment and future drilling target definition. The program utilized low-impact seismic techniques, deploying Vibroseis energy sources and wireless geophone nodes to generate high-resolution cross-sectional images of the subsurface beneath each survey line.

The raw seismic data has been QA/QC reviewed onsite by an independent expert contractor and confirmed to be of good quality. The dataset is now being transferred to Earth Signal in Calgary for processing and the interpretation will be conducted in-house. The results are expected to enhance the Company's structural understanding of the Topaz system, refine reservoir mapping, and assist in optimizing future appraisal and development drilling.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz Helium Project is a large-scale helium exploration opportunity located in Minnesota, USA, a stable jurisdiction with established infrastructure and access to experienced technical services. Exploration and appraisal work to date has identified potentially saleable concentrations of helium, helium-3 and carbon dioxide. Helium-3 is a rare isotope of helium with strategic applications in national security, quantum computing and advanced energy technologies, providing additional potential upside. A total of six appraisal wells have been drilled at Topaz (the seventh is now underway), all of which intersected pressurized gas, representing a 100% success rate to date and supporting the geological model for the project. Ongoing technical work continues to generate encouraging data and is focused on expanding the Company's understanding of the resource through further appraisal, testing and analysis. With a significant acreage position and multiple identified targets, Topaz represents a core asset within the Company's portfolio and underpins its strategy to build exposure to high-value industrial and specialty gas markets.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

...

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)



.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

+44 777 5194 357

...

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, " forward-looking="" statements")="" that="" relate="" to="" the="" Company's="" current="" expectations="" and="" views="" of="" future="" events.="" Any="" statements="" that="" express,="" or="" involve="" discussions="" as="" to,="" expectations,="" beliefs,="" plans,="" objectives,="" assumptions="" or="" future="" events="" or="" performance="" (often,="" but="" not="" always,="" through="" the="" use="" of="" words="" or="" phrases="" such="" as="" "will="" likely="" result",="" "are="" expected="" to",="" "expects",="" "will="" continue",="" "is="" anticipated",="" "anticipates",="" "believes",="" "estimated",="" "intends",="" "plans",="" "forecast",="" "projection",="" "strategy",="" "objective"="" and="" "outlook")="" are="" not="" historical="" facts="" and="" may="" be="" forward-looking="" statements.="" Forward-looking="" statements="" herein="" include,="" but="" are="" not="" limited="" to,="" statements="" relating="" to="" bringing="" the="" Topaz="" project="" to="" production,="" anticipated="" full="" plant="" construction="" contract="" in="" 2026,="" final="" investment="" decision="" being="" made="" in="" 2026,="" the="" potential="" impact="" of="" the="" drill="" results,="" flow="" testing="" and="" pressure="" testing="" on="" the="" next="" iteration="" of="" the="" resource="" estimate;="" the="" results="" of="" the="" 2D="" active="" seismic="" acquisition="" successfully="" elucidating="" the="" subsurface="" structure,="" the="" potential="" of="" CO2="" and/or="" Helium-3="" as="" a="" valuable="" by-product="" of="" the="" Company's="" future="" helium="" production;="" and="" the="" potential="" for="" future="" wells.="" Forward-looking="" statements="" may="" involve="" estimates="" and="" are="" based="" upon="" assumptions="" made="" by="" management="" of="" the="" Company,="" including,="" but="" not="" limited="" to,="" the="" Company's="" capital="" cost="" estimates,="" management's="" expectations="" regarding="" the="" availability="" of="" capital="" to="" fund="" the="" Company's="" future="" capital="" and="" operating="" requirements="" and="" the="" ability="" to="" obtain="" all="" requisite="" regulatory="" />

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic data for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 3, 2026, for the year ended September 30, 2025, found under Company's profile on .

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.