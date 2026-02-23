Actor Krishna Kulasekaran's 'KK25' Shooting Wrapped!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) The makers of director Balakrishnan's upcoming film, featuring actor Krishna Kulasekaran in the lead, on Monday announced that the unit had wrapped up the shooting for the film.

The film, which is yet to be titled and which is tentatively being referred to as KK25, is being produced by Manu Manthra Creations and Sri Vishnu Creations.

The film is significant in actor Krishna's film career as this w‎ill be his 25th film as a lead actor.

The team held a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony on the sets, to mark the completion of filming.

Sources in the unit of the film say that it is being crafted as a gripping crime thriller, promising an engaging narrative infused with intense and racy moments.

The film, which stars Bindhu Madhavi as the female lead, has been extensively filmed across the picturesque locations in Chennai and Kerala, adding a rich visual texture to storytelling.

With the completion of the shoot, post-production work is currently progressing at a brisk pace.

Actor Krishna Kulasekaran, known for his discerning choice of distinctive scripts and versatile performances, also has director Jai Amar Singh's comedy family drama, 'The Mummy Returns'.

'The Mummy Returns' is being produced by P J Kishore on behalf of the production house, a Pepin de Raisin Productions.

Sources close to the unit say that director Jai Amar Singh is shaping the film as a wholesome family entertainer filled with rib-tickling comedy.

Apart from Krishna, the film will also feature a host of actors including Devadarshini, Swathi Muppala, Kinsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Bjorn, and Deepa in important roles.

Sources say that the unit plans to shoot the film in two schedules and that shooting has been planned in areas that are in and around Chennai.

Speaking about the film, director Jai Amar Singh had shared that after completing his film studies in London, he had worked under director I. Ahmed in the film 'Endrendrum Punnagai'. At a time when action films are dominating the screens, the director believes audiences are longing for pure comedy entertainers. Being personally inclined towards comedy films, he said he had come up with 'The Mummy Returns' as a full-fledged laugh riot.

Sources say that the film will be an emotional story about a son's efforts to save his mother, narrated in a way that will make audiences laugh their hearts out.

The film's music is being scored by leading composer Sam C S. Editing is to be handled by Manikandan Balaji, while cinematography is by Karthik Subramanian.