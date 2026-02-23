403
Zelensky Says Ukraine Will Win, Rejects Ceasefire Concessions to Russia
(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a resolute message, insisting that Ukraine will emerge victorious and rejecting concessions for a ceasefire demanded by Vladimir Putin.
“Putin has already started it. The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him... Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves,” Zelensky tells a news agency. He stresses that the only solution is sustained military and economic pressure to force a Russian retreat.
Regarding Russia’s demands for Ukraine to cede 20% of Donetsk and additional territory in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky rejects the idea, describing it as “abandonment—weakening our positions, abandoning hundreds of thousands of our people who live there.” He warns that such withdrawals could divide Ukrainian society.
On whether yielding would temporarily satisfy Putin, Zelensky acknowledges it might provide a short pause, but he warns that the Russian leader could recover in “no more than a couple of years” and continue the conflict, leaving Ukraine and its allies uncertain about the next targets.
