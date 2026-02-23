Today In Kuwait History
1921 -- Kuwait's ninth ruler, Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, died at the age of 57. Kuwait witnessed during his four-year era starting in February 1917, security and safety. He had also slashed custom tariffs by four percent, thus trade thrived.
1961 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law exempting the Government from paying fees for the judiciary.
1983 -- Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiya was established. It possessed more than 20,000 relics.
1986 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially inaugurated the new building of the National Assembly, situated on the Arabian Gulf Street in the Kuwaiti capital. Its construction cost KD 25.8 million.
1987 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated Khairan tourist park south of Kuwait City.
2005 -- Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated a huge pier at Al-Ahmadi refinery for anchorage of tankers of 350,000 tons' cargo. The project cost 100 million dinars.
2010 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated the largest petrochemical venture in Al-Shuaiba, southern Kuwait.
2011 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated the 360 mall in Al-Zahraa district.
2014 -- The Ministry of Electricity and Water inked a contract to build seven relay power stations in Jaber Al-Ahmad region at a cost of KD 23 million.
2014 -- The Kuwaiti bowling player Khaled Al-Daiban won the first Arab Bowling Tournament, held in Qatar.
2018 -- George Town Hospital named the Kuwaiti tumors specialist Waddah Al-Rifai the regional head for tumors surgeries and the deputy head of the tumors research division at the hospital. He was the first Arab to occupy these positions.
2022 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed an accord to grant the UN Development Program USD 2.5 million for a renewable energy project in Yemen. 2025 -- Ministry of Health inaugurated the Public Health Laboratory for Viruses, the first worldwide.
2025 -- Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the first phase of the Smart License, a unified digital document implemented in stages integrating all licenses required to conduct business in Kuwait. (end) ahm
