Klaim Holdings And Amwal Capital Partners Sign Private Credit Facility Of Up To USD 25 Million To Accelerate Regional And U.S. Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates –Klaim Holdings Limited today announced the signing of a private credit facility of up to USD 25 million with Amwal Capital Partners (ACP), an independent asset management firm regulated by the DFSA and CMA. The facility includes a USD 15 million committed tranche and an additional USD 10 million uncommitted tranche. The agreement was signed at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The facility is designed to support Klaim's next phase of growth as the company transitions from a regional healthcare payment leader into a multi-vertical, multi-market liquidity solutions platform. The partnership provides dedicated capital to accelerate Klaim's expansion across the GCC and to scale its operations in the United States.

Klaim has established itself as a market leader in healthcare payment acceleration in the Middle East, addressing structural delays in insurance reimbursements and enabling providers to stabilize cash flow and improve operational continuity. Building on this foundation, the new facility enables Klaim to extend its sector-specific payment acceleration expertise into adjacent verticals where payment delays and working capital constraints represent a significant and underserved liquidity gap, estimated at over USD 200 billion across the GCC.

Regionally, the capital will support continued leadership in healthcare while funding the rollout of new vertical solutions tailored to the operating realities of service-based industries. Internationally, the facility supports Klaim's U.S. strategy, where Klaim USA. is addressing payment inefficiencies in the world's largest healthcare market, estimated at over USD 5 trillion annually.

“This facility marks a clear shift from market entry to execution at scale,” said Karim Dakki, Co-Founder and CEO of Klaim.“After establishing leadership in healthcare payment acceleration across the region, we are now expanding vertically and geographically with purpose. This partnership gives us the capital structure to scale responsibly in the GCC while accelerating our U.S. roadmap through Klaim USA.”

The agreement represents the start of a long-term strategic relationship between Klaim Holdings and Amwal Capital Partners, combining Klaim's sector depth, operating track record, and pipeline visibility with ACP's disciplined investment approach and regional capital markets expertise.

“This facility reflects our confidence in Klaim's operating model and its ability to deploy capital across sectors and geographies,” said Fadi Arbid, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Amwal Capital Partners.“Klaim's requirements are a clear example of the growing need for asset-backed financing in the GCC, with a strong operator successfully scaling its book in a proven category while expanding its expertise into additional asset classes.”

“Klaim has evolved into critical financial infrastructure for healthcare,” said Sharif Eid, Head of Private Credit at Amwal Capital Partners.“The platform combines disciplined capital deployment with deep integration into healthcare workflows, positioning it well for scaled, structured financing as the offering expands across markets and adjacent verticals, where we see strong potential.

Klaim is a fintech group that builds liquidity solutions to address payment delays and working capital gaps in healthcare and other delay-prone sectors. Originating in the UAE, Klaim has become a market leader in healthcare payment acceleration across the GCC and is now expanding its capabilities into new verticals and international markets.

Klaim has accelerated over USD 160 million in receivables, helping businesses improve cash-flow predictability and operational resilience. About Amwal Capital Partners (ACP)

Amwal Capital Partners is an independent asset management firm focused on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The investment team brings several decades of experience and a consistent track record across diverse asset classes, primarily public equities, public fixed income and private credit. Amwal Capital Partners operates through Amwal Capital AlMaliyah, which is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and is regulated by the CMA; and Amwal Capital Partners Limited, which is based in Dubai, UAE and is regulated by the DFSA.