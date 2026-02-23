Sparse Week For Macroeconomics

Monday

Economic Lookahead

Factory Orders (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Dominion Energy (Q4) EPS of 64 cents compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) (Q4) EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.57 in the prior-year quarter.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) (Q4) EPS of $1.88, compared to $3.64 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Emera Incorporated (T) (Q4) EPS of 61 compared to 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ovintiv Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.45 in the prior-year quarter.

Winpak Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 62 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Dec.)

Wholesale inventories (Dec.)

Consumer confidence (Feb.)



Featured Earnings

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) (Q4) EPS of $2.51 compared to $3.13 in the prior-year quarter.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) (Q4) EPS of $2.20, compared to $2.74 in the prior-year quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) (Q4) EPS of 59 cents, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Constellation Software Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $27.96, compared to $20.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 32 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 41 cents. compared to 30 cents in the prior-year quarter.

New Gold Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 27 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S. Featured Earnings

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) (Q4) EPS of $1.45, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) (Q4) EPS of $1.38 compared to $1.23 in the prior-year quarter.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) ( Q4) EPS of $2.14, compared to $2.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Montreal (T) (Q4) EPS of $3.23 compared to $3.28 in the prior-year quarter.

EQB Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.19, compared to $1.53 in the prior-year quarter.

High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) (Q4) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

National Bank of Canada (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.82 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Feb. 21)

Featured Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) (Q2) EPS of $2.23, compared to $2.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) (Q4) EPS of 49 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) (Q4) EPS of $3.32, compared to $3.42 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

CCL Industries Inc. (T.B) ( Q4) EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of 66 cents, compared to 86 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.39, compared to $2.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 93 cents, compared to one dollar in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Producer price index (Fri.)

Construction spending (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) (Q4) EPS of $3.48, compared to $2.66 in the prior-year quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTSG) (Q4) EPS of 34 cents, compared to 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) (Q4) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

GDP(Dec.) Real gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in November.

Featured Earnings

Boralex Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 57 cents, compared to loss of 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Docebo Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 35 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 17 cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.