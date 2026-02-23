Hassan And Fulad Clinch Cycling Titles As International Stars Shine At 13Th NAS Sports Tournament



Lithuanian Akvile Gedraityte captures the Open Category title, while Portuguese Tania Rodrigues dominates Masters Women's division

Highly-anticipated Gulf Padel Championship kicks off from Monday Intense physical battles highlight the grueling 400m Obstacle Challenge

DUBAI: Emirati cyclist Saeed Hassan captured the men's amateur title, while countrywoman Aisha Fulad claimed the women's amateur crown and Lithuanian Akvile Gedraityte powered to victory in the women's open during a thrilling 74-kilometer cycling race of the 13th Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament.

Considered as the largest sports event of its kind during the Holy Month of Ramadan, the tournament is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

Directed by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the event runs under the inspiring theme“Limitless Capabilities”, hosting an elite roster of local and international athletes at the iconic NAS Sports Complex.

A Game of fractions in men's amateur race

The men's amateur cycling race delivered a breathtaking photo-finish, with the top three riders crossing the line in the exact same second. Emirati Saeed Hassan Safar of the Dubai Police team secured first place with a time of 01:34:57, narrowly edged out his compatriot Mohammed Haitham with an identical time, while Khalid Ibrahim Ali rounded off the podium for a clean sweep of the Dubai Police team

Fulad dominates women's

In the women's amateur category, Emirati Aisha Fulad stamped her supremacy early on, crossing the finish line in a time of 2:01:38 to take gold, followed by Al Ghalia Askar in second place (02:04:14), while Hamda Bin Hamad came in third place with 02:04:15 in a highly tactical race defined by tight margins.

Lithuanian one-two in Open category

International expertise was on full display in the women's open race with Lithuanian Akvile Gedraityte representing Dubai Police taking the top spot with an impressive time of 01:48:41. She was closely trailed by her Lithuanian teammate Olivia Bisset, who finished just one second behind (01:48:42), while British rider Isabel Nicole Darby claimed the bronze (01:51:19).

Gold for Portugal and Emirati podium in masters

The masters women's division saw Portuguese cyclist Tania Rodrigues power her way to gold with a time of 02:01:34, while French rider Anne Kha followed in second (02:04:14), while Emirati Moza Salem Al Mansoori proudly took third place (02:04:46).

OCR 400m - a test of physicality

Away from the track, the NAS Obstacle Challenge (OCR 400m) delivered intense displays of strength and agility.

In the men's division on the opening day, it was Russian Sergei Perelygin laying the gauntlet while claiming top honours with a blistering time of 03:29. He was chased by Emirati Tariq Habtoor, who secured second in 03:52, while Moroccan Ayoub El Hamji, finished third in 04:11.

The second day of the women's competition was also dominated by Russian athletes with Alisa Petrova claiming the top place in a firm time of 03:43, followed by her compatriot Olga Kobiiko (03:48), while Norwegian Signe Karoline Kolsto secured third place (03:49).

Action-packed week ahead

Meanwhile, the NAS Sports Tournament will continue its intensive schedule this week with the following events:



February 23 (Monday): The Badminton Championship will conclude at the main NAS Sports Complex arena. Simultaneously, the Gulf Padel Championship will kick off, while the Obstacle Challenge Race will continue ahead of its grand finale on February 24.

February 24-25 (Jiu-Jitsu): Tuesday will feature the Juniors and Youth categories for boys and girls, with weigh-ins from 4 to 6 pm, while the bouts will commence at 9 pm. The adult categories will follow the same schedule on February 25.

February 26 (Volleyball): Competition will kick-off from February 26, featuring players from elite international clubs. The semi-finals are set for March 5, the third-place playoff will take place on March 6, while the final will be on March 7. February 27 (Road run): The popular road running race has been scheduled for February 27.

March 1 to 6 (Tug-of-War)

February 24 (Wheelchair Basketball): The popular Wheelchair Basketball will commence from Tuesday at the Dubai Club for People of Determination in Al Ghusais. The semi-finals will take place on March 2, the third-place match on March 3, and the final on March 4 at the NAS Sports Complex.

March 3 (3x3 Basketball): The highly-popular 3x3 basketball competition will make a comeback with the preliminary rounds continuing, leading up to the highly-anticipated final on March 3.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 484 times

PR Category: Events & Entertainment

Posted on: Monday, February 23, 2026 8:21:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Emirati Fencers Win Three Medals at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tour...