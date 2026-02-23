Man Shot Dead After Trying To Breach Security At Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort

The United States Secret Service said the armed man was fatally shot after breaching the security zone of President Donald Trump's private residence and club in Florida.

The incident occurred at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Trump was not at the property at the time and was in Washington when the shooting happened.

According to the Secret Service, the man was seen near the estate's north gate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a gallon of fuel.

Agents of the Secret Service, along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, opened fire on the suspect.

Authorities have not released the identity of the individual or details about a possible motive, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Mar-a-Lago has remained under heightened security since Trump left office, with the Secret Service maintaining a protective presence at the property.

The estate has previously been the site of security incidents, underscoring ongoing concerns over threats against high-profile political figures in the United States.

Officials said further information would be released as the investigation progresses, while security measures around the property remain in place.