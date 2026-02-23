Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heat Intensifies Ahead Of Holi As Temperature Nears 30°C Check Forecast

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is witnessing an early hint of summer as temperatures climb close to 30°C ahead of Holi. While mornings and nights remain mildly cool, strong sunshine during the day is making residents feel the rising heat

Delhi-NCR is gradually transitioning from winter to warmer days. Although residents still experience a mild chill during early mornings and late evenings, daytime conditions have become noticeably warmer. The sun feels sharper, and the intensity of heat is increasing with each passing day.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.7°C, while the minimum settled at 12°C. Winds blowing at a speed of around 17 km per hour are helping maintain some coolness during the mornings and evenings. However, as the day progresses, the temperature climbs close to 30°C, giving a clear indication that summer is approaching earlier than expected.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness clear skies today. Light morning haze may appear briefly but is likely to clear as the day advances. Bright sunshine will dominate the day, and the heat could feel slightly uncomfortable in the afternoon hours.

The maximum temperature today is expected to hover around 30°C, while the minimum may settle near 13°C. On Tuesday as well, weather conditions are expected to remain largely unchanged. The sky will stay clear, with daytime temperatures again around 30°C. However, night temperatures may rise by nearly 2°C, touching approximately 15°C.

From February 25 onward, minor changes in wind patterns are expected. While the sky will continue to remain clear, stronger winds ranging between 15 to 25 km per hour may blow during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 20°C to 30°C range depending on wind impact, and the minimum may stay close to 14°C. Similar conditions are expected on February 26 as well.

For now, no rainfall is predicted in Delhi this week. Continuous sunshine is likely to push temperatures gradually higher. Night temperatures are also steadily increasing and may hover around 15°C by the end of February. If this trend continues, residents may begin to feel summer-like heat much earlier than usual.

As of now, there is no official forecast indicating whether the weather will shift around Holi, but current trends suggest a warm and dry festive period ahead.