UP's 'Golden Chapter': Yogi Adityanath Links 2047 Goal To Self-Reliance

CM Yogi Touts 'Golden Chapter of Reconstruction' for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described his nine-year tenure as a "golden chapter of reconstruction" for the state, emphasising that the goal of "developed Uttar Pradesh @ 2047" will only be achieved when the state becomes self-reliant.

In an 'X' post, the Chief Minister asserted that the foundation of the state's growing strength lies in the youth, women, and farmers, adding that his government is committed to the development of deprived and backward communities across the state.

"My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, The 'New Uttar Pradesh' of 'New India' has, in nine years, become a golden chapter of reconstruction. The foundation of the state's growing strength lies in the youth, women, and farmers. We are committed to the dignity of the deprived, backward, and Dalit communities," he said. "The resolve for a developed Uttar Pradesh @ 2047 will be fulfilled only when the state becomes self-reliant. May all of you fellow citizens become partners in the glorious journey of building a strong Uttar Pradesh--this is my heartfelt wish," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

Official Visit to Singapore to Boost Economic Ties

Meanwhile, CM Yogi is undertaking an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.

According to an official statement, the visit is aligned with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, skills development, sustainability, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.

High-Level Meetings on the Agenda

During the visit, the Chief Minister will hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, as stated in the release.

Focus on Digital Infrastructure and AI

Discussions during the visit are structured around translating national-level frameworks into project-level collaboration with Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the following sectors. Singapore-based operators are in a multi-year expansion cycle in India, particularly in AI-ready digital campuses. Uttar Pradesh is positioning land parcels near the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar) as potential sites for hyperscale and AI-enabled data infrastructure. (ANI)

