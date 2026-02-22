Brunei National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes to the people of Brunei Darussalam as you commemorate your 42nd National Day on February 23.

Brunei's enduring commitment to peace and stability has made it a valued partner of the United States. Together, we have promoted regional security, fostered new areas of economic cooperation, and deepened the bonds of friendship between our peoples. The United States greatly appreciates Brunei's partnership in the broader Indo-Pacific region.

As you celebrate this occasion, I look forward to building on the strong foundation of cooperation that unites us to achieve even greater success for our citizens.

Please accept my congratulations for a joyful National Day and a year filled with prosperity for Brunei.