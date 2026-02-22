Moderate Rain Likely Along TN Western Ghats Dry Weather To Continue In Rest

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast moderate rainfall over parts of the Western Ghats over the next two days, while most other regions of Tamil Nadu are expected to experience largely dry conditions.

In a statement, the Meteorological Department said that one or two places in the Western Ghats districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain today and tomorrow.

The rainfall activity is expected to remain limited to isolated pockets in hilly and adjoining areas, with no widespread precipitation forecast.

Meanwhile, the rest of Tamil Nadu, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry and its Karaikal region, is likely to experience dry weather. Weather officials indicated that there are no significant weather systems currently affecting large parts of the state, resulting in stable atmospheric conditions.

Looking ahead, the department has forecast moderate rainfall over southern Tamil Nadu on February 26.

Though details regarding the intensity and spread are yet to be specified, officials said the rainfall is expected to be confined to select districts in the southern region.

As for temperatures, no major fluctuations are anticipated across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming days. However, a slight rise in maximum temperatures cannot be ruled out. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover close to seasonal averages.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy for the whole day. The department has also forecast the possibility of light mist in one or two areas during the early morning hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to range between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological officials have advised residents in the Western Ghats districts to remain alert for brief spells of rain, particularly in hilly terrains, while assuring that no major weather disruptions are expected across the state at present.