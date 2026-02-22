403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI - The UAE has reaffirmed utter and long-standing solidarity with the State of Kuwait in all its measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
DOHA - Qatar has reaffirmed absolute solidarity with the State of Kuwait, saying it is following the list of coordinates and the map submitted by the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations.
MANAMA - The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed it is closely monitoring the coordinates lists and map submitted by Iraq to the UN, which it said infringe upon Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime areas and fixed, stable maritime elevations in relation to Iraq, such as Fasht Al-Qaid and Fasht Al-Aij.
KUWAIT - Kuwait issues decree-law regulating digital commerce sector in line with global transformation trends.
TEHRAN - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the recent talks with the United States have yielded "encouraging" signals.
GENEVA - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva Nasser Al-Hayen affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen the pivotal role of the UN Human Rights Council.
GAZA - Health authorities in Gaza announced that three Palestinians were killed and three others wounded by Israeli occupation gunfire over the past 24 hours.
GAZA - Head of the Palestinian NGOs Network in Gaza Amjad Al-Shawa warned that continued Israeli occupation field expansion is aggravating humanitarian conditions and increasing pressure on civilians.
MUSCAT - Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Albusaidi announced that a fresh round of Iran-US negotiations would be held in Geneva. (end)
