403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Kurdistan Vows Not To Allow Its Territory To Be Used Against Neighbouring Countries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The Government of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq confirmed on Sunday that it will not allow any party to use its territory to threaten or carry out any hostile act against neighbouring countries.
Kurdistan Region of Iraq represents stability in the region and will not serve as a launching point for threatening any neighbouring state, stressing that this will not be permitted under any circumstances, the region's Ministry of Interior said in press release.
Kurdistan has been and will continue to be a source of stability and calm, and has never been a source of threat or danger, the statement added. (end)
sbr
Kurdistan Region of Iraq represents stability in the region and will not serve as a launching point for threatening any neighbouring state, stressing that this will not be permitted under any circumstances, the region's Ministry of Interior said in press release.
Kurdistan has been and will continue to be a source of stability and calm, and has never been a source of threat or danger, the statement added. (end)
sbr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment