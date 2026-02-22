Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Kurdistan Vows Not To Allow Its Territory To Be Used Against Neighbouring Countries


2026-02-22 05:15:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The Government of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq confirmed on Sunday that it will not allow any party to use its territory to threaten or carry out any hostile act against neighbouring countries.
Kurdistan Region of Iraq represents stability in the region and will not serve as a launching point for threatening any neighbouring state, stressing that this will not be permitted under any circumstances, the region's Ministry of Interior said in press release.
Kurdistan has been and will continue to be a source of stability and calm, and has never been a source of threat or danger, the statement added. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

