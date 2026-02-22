Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iraq, Iran Fms Discuss Tehran-Washington Talks


2026-02-22 04:30:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed Sunday regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.
This came during a telephone call between both sides, in which they welcomed the designation of Thursday for another round of talks between Washington and Tehran under Omani mediation, said the Iraqi Foreign Ministry in a press release.
Both ministers underscored dialogue as the primary means to address the ongoing challenges, ease tensions and maintain regional stability, according to the release.
They further pledged to promote bilateral coordination in the coming period and maintain close consultation on sensitive issues of mutual concern amid the current regional situation.
Earlier in the day, Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Albusaidi announced that a fresh round of Iran-US negotiations would be held in Geneva on Thursday. (end)
ahh


MENAFN22022026000071011013ID1110774211



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search