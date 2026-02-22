403
Iraq, Iran Fms Discuss Tehran-Washington Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed Sunday regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.
This came during a telephone call between both sides, in which they welcomed the designation of Thursday for another round of talks between Washington and Tehran under Omani mediation, said the Iraqi Foreign Ministry in a press release.
Both ministers underscored dialogue as the primary means to address the ongoing challenges, ease tensions and maintain regional stability, according to the release.
They further pledged to promote bilateral coordination in the coming period and maintain close consultation on sensitive issues of mutual concern amid the current regional situation.
Earlier in the day, Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Albusaidi announced that a fresh round of Iran-US negotiations would be held in Geneva on Thursday. (end)
