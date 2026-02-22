403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bahrain Rejects Any Infringement On Kuwait Sovereignty Over Maritime Areas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Sunday it is closely monitoring the coordinates lists and map submitted by Iraq to the UN, which it said infringe upon Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime areas and fixed, stable maritime elevations in relation to Iraq, such as Fasht Al-Qaid and Fasht Al-Aij.
In a statement, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the full sovereignty of Kuwait over its maritime areas and elevations, and categorically rejected any claims by other parties.
It urged Iraq to take into consideration the course of the historical relations between Kuwait and Iraq and their brotherly peoples, and to act seriously and responsibly in accordance with the rules and principles of international law and the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in line with bilateral understandings, agreements, and bilateral memoranda of understanding. (end)
kna
In a statement, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the full sovereignty of Kuwait over its maritime areas and elevations, and categorically rejected any claims by other parties.
It urged Iraq to take into consideration the course of the historical relations between Kuwait and Iraq and their brotherly peoples, and to act seriously and responsibly in accordance with the rules and principles of international law and the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in line with bilateral understandings, agreements, and bilateral memoranda of understanding. (end)
kna
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment