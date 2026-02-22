Dyne Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations Across Neuromuscular Pipeline At 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Late-breaking poster to feature new positive cardiopulmonary function results from the DELIVER trial of z-rostudirsen in DMD -

- Oral presentation on Phase 3 trial design for z-basivarsen in DM1 -

- Five total presentations across three neuromuscular diseases demonstrate strength of Dyne's pipeline based on clinically-validated FORCETM platform -

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that five presentations, including three oral presentations, highlighting the company's Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Pompe disease programs will be presented at the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 8-11, 2026, in Orlando, FL, and virtually.

“Late last year, we presented positive topline results for the DELIVER trial in DMD demonstrating unprecedented breadth and durability of functional improvement across upper limb, lower limb, trunk and pulmonary muscle groups. We are excited to build on those results with the presentation of new long-term data showing potential preservation of cardiopulmonary function,” said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne.“These clinical data provide further validation of our FORCETM platform and its potential to be best-in-class in delivering a therapeutic payload across relevant tissues to drive functional improvement for patients with neuromuscular diseases. This same platform is being used across our other pipeline programs, and we are excited to also be presenting the design of a robust Phase 3 trial of z-basivarsen in DM1, which we believe will be field defining, as well as additional preclinical data for our program in Pompe disease.”

Dyne's posters and presentations at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will include:



New analyses of the results of the DELIVER clinical trial of zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen, also known as DYNE-251) in exon 51 skip amenable DMD.

The design of a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing zeleciment basivarsen (z-basivarsen, also known as DYNE-101) in DM1. New preclinical data for DYNE-401, Dyne's product candidate being developed for individuals living with Pompe disease demonstrating the potential to deliver functional improvement with infrequent dosing.



Oral Presentations:

Abstract Title: Zeleciment rostudirsen significantly increased dystrophin protein levels and led to functional improvement in clinical measures in the DELIVER trial

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 11, 12:45 p.m. ET

Presenter: Kevin Flanigan M.D., Director, Center for Gene Therapy, Abigail Wexner Research Institute of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and a Principal Investigator for the DELIVER Trial

Abstract Title: A global Phase 3 trial assessing the efficacy and safety of z-basivarsen in myotonic dystrophy type 1

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Doug Kerr M.D., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Dyne Therapeutics

Abstract Title: DYNE-401 demonstrates potential to address Pompe disease with low and infrequent dosing

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 11, 11:15 a.m. ET

Presenter: Tyler Picariello Ph.D., Director, Research, Dyne Therapeutics

Each oral presentation has a corresponding poster presentation which will be available during the poster sessions on Tuesday, March 10 in the conference exhibit hall.

Poster Presentations:

Late-breaking: Zeleciment rostudirsen led to trends in long-term improvement in clinical outcomes including cardiopulmonary function: Additional data from DELIVER

Encore: Zeleciment basivarsen targets the underlying cause of DM1 to enable functional improvement in the Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE trial



These results were previously presented at the 30th Annual International Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS) in October 2025.



The poster presentations above will be available during the poster sessions on Tuesday, March 10 and Monday, March 9, respectively, in the conference exhibit hall.

Additionally, a symposium titled“Functional improvement: Moving beyond dystrophin in DMD” will be held on March 9 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

All poster presentations will be available in the Scientific Publications & Presentations section of Dyne's website on Sunday, March 8 at 6:00 pm ET. Slides from the oral presentations and the Dyne symposium will be available on Dyne's website at the commencement of each presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as a preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at , and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

