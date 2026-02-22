Key Market Events For The Week Of February 2327, 2026
|US PPI + Canada GDP Friday blockbuster: January PPI (consensus +0.3% MoM, prior +0.5%) arrives at 8:30 AM ET alongside Canadian Q4 GDP (prior +2.6% annualized). PPI feeds directly into the PCE deflator calculation - a hot print would reinforce the hawkish narrative from last week's data. Chicago PMI provides a real-time February activity pulse.
|2
|Fed speaker parade - Waller, Goolsbee, Bowman lead the charge: With the March FOMC approaching, Waller (Mon + Tue), Goolsbee (Tue), Collins (Tue), Cook (Tue), Bostic (Tue), Bowman (Thu), and Barkin (Tue/Wed) will be parsing last week's GDP, PCE, and PMI data publicly. Markets will calibrate March pricing in real time off these remarks.
|3
|LATAM macro week - Mexico GDP, Brazil CPI, Chilean jobs: Mexico Q4 GDP (Mon, cons. +0.8% QoQ) and bi-monthly CPI (Tue) bookend the Banxico picture. Brazil mid-month CPI and unemployment (Fri) guide Selic expectations. Chile copper production, retail sales, and unemployment (Fri) round out Andean data. Argentina economic activity (Tue) continues the Milei recovery tracking.
Week at a Glance - High-Impact Events Only
|Day
|Time
|Region
|Event
|Cons.
|Prior
|Mon
|4:00 AM
|EU
|German Ifo Business Climate (Feb)
|88.4
|87.6
|Mon
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|GDP QoQ / YoY (Q4)
|+0.8% / 1.6%
|+0.8% / 1.6%
|Mon
|8:00 PM
|CHINA
|PBoC Loan Prime Rate (1Y / 5Y)
|3.50% / 3.00%
|3.50% / 3.00%
|Tue
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|1st Half-Month CPI (Feb)
|-
|0.31%
|Tue
|10:00 AM
|US
|CB Consumer Confidence (Feb)
|87.6
|84.5
|Tue
|2:00 PM
|ARGENTINA
|Economic Activity YoY (Dec)
|-
|−0.3%
|Wed
|5:00 AM
|EU
|EZ CPI YoY / Core CPI (Jan, final)
|1.7% / 2.2%
|1.7% / 2.2%
|Wed
|8:00 PM
|KOREA
|Bank of Korea Rate Decision
|-
|2.50%
|Thu
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|Unemployment Rate (Jan)
|-
|2.60%
|Thu
|8:30 AM
|US
|Initial Jobless Claims
|216K
|206K
|Thu
|6:30 PM
|JAPAN
|Tokyo Core CPI YoY (Feb)
|1.7%
|2.0%
|Fri
|7:00 AM
|BRAZIL
|Mid-Month CPI / Unemployment (Feb/Jan)
|-
|4.50% / 5.1%
|Fri
|7:00 AM
|CHILE
|Unemployment / Retail Sales (Jan)
|- / -
|8.0% / 4.5%
|Fri
|8:00 AM
|EU
|German CPI YoY (Feb, prelim)
|2.0%
|2.1%
|Fri
|8:30 AM
|US
|PPI MoM / Core PPI MoM (Jan)
|+0.3% / +0.3%
|+0.5% / +0.7%
|Fri
|8:30 AM
|CANADA
|GDP QoQ Annualized (Q4)
|-
|+2.6%
|Fri
|9:45 AM
|US
|Chicago PMI (Feb)
|52.4
|54.0
Week in Context
Coming off last week's GDP + PCE + PMI triple-header, markets enter this week with fresh data to digest and a parade of Fed speakers ready to interpret it. The macro focus shifts from backward-looking national accounts to forward-looking sentiment: German Ifo (Mon) and US CB Consumer Confidence (Tue) provide February reads on business and consumer health. Eurozone final CPI (Wed) confirms whether the 1.7% headline holds, while German preliminary February CPI (Fri) offers the first look at the next inflation cycle. For LATAM, Mexico Q4 GDP (Mon) and bi-monthly CPI (Tue) shape the Banxico outlook, Brazil mid-month CPI and jobs data (Fri) inform Selic positioning, and Chile's labor/retail/copper trifecta (Fri) tests Andean resilience. The Bank of Korea's rate decision Wednesday adds Asian central bank context. Friday's US PPI feeds directly into the PCE deflator - any upside surprise would cement the“higher for longer” narrative heading into March FOMC.Monday - February 23 Japan closed - Emperor's Birthday. China closed - Chinese New Year (final day). PBoC Loan Prime Rate at 8:00 PM ET despite holiday.
|Time
|Region
|Event
|Impact
|Cons.
|Prior
|4:00 AM
|EU
|Italian CPI YoY / MoM (Jan)
|MED
|1.0% / 0.4%
|1.0% / 0.4%
|4:00 AM
|EU
|German Ifo Business Climate (Feb)
|HIGH
|88.4
|87.6
|4:00 AM
|EU
|German Business Expectations (Feb)
|MED
|90.5
|89.5
|4:00 AM
|EU
|German Current Assessment (Feb)
|MED
|86.1
|85.7
|5:00 AM
|EU
|German Buba Balz Speaks
|LOW
|-
|-
|6:00 AM
|BRAZIL
|FGV Consumer Confidence (Feb)
|MED
|-
|87.3
|6:25 AM
|BRAZIL
|BCB Focus Market Readout
|MED
|-
|-
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|Economic Activity MoM / YoY (Dec)
|MED
|-
|−0.20% / −0.10%
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|GDP QoQ / YoY (Q4)
|HIGH
|+0.8% / 1.6%
|+0.8% / 1.6%
|8:00 AM
|US
|Fed Waller Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|8:30 AM
|US
|Chicago Fed National Activity (Jan)
|MED
|-
|−0.04
|10:00 AM
|US
|Factory Orders MoM (Dec)
|MED
|−0.4%
|+2.7%
|10:30 AM
|US
|Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index (Feb)
|MED
|-
|−1.2
|12:30 PM
|EU
|ECB President Lagarde Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|8:00 PM
|CHINA
|PBoC Loan Prime Rate (1Y / 5Y)
|HIGH
|3.50% / 3.00%
|3.50% / 3.00%
|Time
|Region
|Event
|Impact
|Cons.
|Prior
|2:45 AM
|EU
|French Business Survey (Feb)
|MED
|104
|105
|6:30 AM
|BRAZIL
|Current Account / FDI (Jan)
|MED
|-
|−3.36B / −5.25B
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|1st Half-Month Core CPI (Feb)
|HIGH
|-
|0.43%
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|1st Half-Month CPI (Feb)
|HIGH
|-
|0.31%
|8:00 AM
|US
|Fed Goolsbee Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|9:00 AM
|US
|S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 YoY (Dec)
|MED
|1.3%
|1.4%
|9:00 AM
|US
|House Price Index MoM (Dec)
|MED
|0.3%
|0.6%
|9:00 AM
|US
|FOMC Members Bostic / Collins Speak
|MED
|-
|-
|9:10 AM
|US
|Fed Waller Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|9:15 AM
|UK
|BoE Gov Bailey / MPC Pill Speak
|MED
|-
|-
|9:35 AM
|US
|Fed Governor Cook Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|10:00 AM
|US
|CB Consumer Confidence (Feb)
|HIGH
|87.6
|84.5
|10:00 AM
|US
|Richmond Mfg Index (Feb)
|MED
|−4
|−6
|10:00 AM
|US
|Wholesale Inventories MoM (Dec)
|LOW
|0.2%
|0.2%
|2:00 PM
|ARGENTINA
|Economic Activity YoY (Dec)
|MED
|-
|−0.3%
|3:15 PM
|US
|FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|Time
|Region
|Event
|Impact
|Cons.
|Prior
|2:00 AM
|EU
|German GDP QoQ / YoY (Q4, final)
|MED
|+0.3% / +0.4%
|+0.3% / +0.4%
|2:00 AM
|EU
|GfK German Consumer Climate (Mar)
|MED
|−22.9
|−24.1
|2:45 AM
|EU
|French Consumer Confidence (Feb)
|MED
|90
|90
|3:00 AM
|EU
|ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting
|LOW
|-
|-
|5:00 AM
|EU
|EZ CPI YoY (Jan, final)
|HIGH
|1.7%
|1.7%
|5:00 AM
|EU
|EZ Core CPI YoY (Jan, final)
|HIGH
|2.2%
|2.2%
|5:00 AM
|EU
|EZ CPI MoM (Jan)
|MED
|−0.5%
|+0.2%
|6:30 AM
|BRAZIL
|Bank Lending MoM (Jan)
|MED
|-
|1.8%
|8:30 AM
|CANADA
|Manufacturing Sales MoM (Jan, prelim)
|MED
|-
|0.6%
|9:30 AM
|US
|FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|10:00 AM
|MEXICO
|Current Account (Q4)
|MED
|-
|2,325M
|10:30 AM
|US
|Crude Oil Inventories
|MED
|-
|−9.014M
|11:00 AM
|US
|Fed Schmid Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|12:30 PM
|BRAZIL
|Foreign Exchange Flows
|MED
|-
|1.783B
|2:00 PM
|ARGENTINA
|Retail Sales YoY (Dec)
|MED
|-
|21.2%
|8:00 PM
|KOREA
|Bank of Korea Rate Decision (Feb)
|HIGH
|-
|2.50%
|Time
|Region
|Event
|Impact
|Cons.
|Prior
|3:30 AM
|EU
|ECB President Lagarde Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|4:00 AM
|EU
|EZ M3 Money Supply YoY (Jan)
|MED
|2.9%
|2.8%
|4:00 AM
|EU
|Italian Business / Consumer Confidence (Feb)
|MED
|-
|89.2 / 96.8
|4:30 AM
|S. AFRICA
|PPI YoY / MoM (Jan)
|MED
|-
|2.9% / 0.2%
|5:00 AM
|EU
|EZ Consumer Confidence (Feb, final)
|MED
|−12.2
|−12.2
|5:00 AM
|EU
|EZ Business & Consumer Survey (Feb)
|MED
|-
|99.4
|6:00 AM
|BRAZIL
|IGP-M Inflation Index MoM (Feb)
|MED
|-
|0.41%
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|Unemployment Rate (Jan)
|HIGH
|-
|2.60%
|7:00 AM
|BRAZIL
|BCB National Monetary Council Meeting
|MED
|-
|-
|8:30 AM
|US
|Initial Jobless Claims
|HIGH
|216K
|206K
|8:30 AM
|US
|Continuing Jobless Claims
|MED
|-
|1,869K
|8:30 AM
|CANADA
|Current Account (Q4)
|MED
|−5.4B
|−9.7B
|10:00 AM
|US
|FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|11:00 AM
|US
|KC Fed Composite Index (Feb)
|MED
|-
|0
|6:30 PM
|JAPAN
|Tokyo Core CPI YoY (Feb)
|HIGH
|1.7%
|2.0%
|6:30 PM
|JAPAN
|Tokyo CPI YoY (Feb)
|MED
|-
|1.5%
|6:50 PM
|JAPAN
|Industrial Production MoM (Jan, prelim)
|MED
|+5.5%
|−0.1%
|6:50 PM
|JAPAN
|Retail Sales YoY (Jan)
|MED
|0.2%
|−0.9%
|Time
|Region
|Event
|Impact
|Cons.
|Prior
|2:00 AM
|EU
|German Import Price Index MoM (Jan)
|MED
|+0.6%
|−0.1%
|2:45 AM
|EU
|French GDP QoQ (Q4, final) / Consumer Spending (Jan)
|MED
|+0.2% / +0.3%
|+0.5% / −0.6%
|2:45 AM
|EU
|French CPI MoM (Feb, prelim)
|MED
|+0.5%
|−0.3%
|3:00 AM
|EU
|Spanish CPI YoY (Feb, prelim)
|MED
|2.2%
|2.3%
|3:55 AM
|EU
|German Unemployment Change / Rate (Feb)
|MED
|3K / 6.3%
|0K / 6.3%
|5:30 AM
|INDIA
|GDP Quarterly YoY (Q3)
|MED
|-
|8.2%
|6:30 AM
|BRAZIL
|Budget Balance / Gross Debt-to-GDP (Jan)
|MED
|-
|−115.5B / 78.7%
|7:00 AM
|MEXICO
|Trade Balance (Jan)
|MED
|-
|2.430B
|7:00 AM
|CHILE
|Copper Production YoY (Jan)
|MED
|-
|−4.7%
|7:00 AM
|CHILE
|Unemployment Rate / Retail Sales YoY (Jan)
|HIGH
|- / -
|8.0% / 4.5%
|7:00 AM
|BRAZIL
|Mid-Month CPI MoM / YoY (Feb)
|HIGH
|-
|0.20% / 4.50%
|7:00 AM
|BRAZIL
|Unemployment Rate (Jan)
|HIGH
|-
|5.1%
|7:00 AM
|S. AFRICA
|Trade Balance (Jan)
|MED
|-
|23.18B
|8:00 AM
|UK
|BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks
|MED
|-
|-
|8:00 AM
|EU
|German CPI YoY (Feb, prelim)
|HIGH
|2.0%
|2.1%
|8:00 AM
|EU
|German CPI MoM (Feb, prelim)
|MED
|-
|+0.1%
|8:30 AM
|US
|PPI MoM (Jan)
|HIGH
|+0.3%
|+0.5%
|8:30 AM
|US
|Core PPI MoM (Jan)
|HIGH
|+0.3%
|+0.7%
|8:30 AM
|CANADA
|GDP MoM (Dec)
|MED
|+0.1%
|0.0%
|8:30 AM
|CANADA
|GDP Annualized QoQ (Q4)
|HIGH
|-
|+2.6%
|9:45 AM
|US
|Chicago PMI (Feb)
|MED
|52.4
|54.0
|10:00 AM
|COLOMBIA
|Unemployment Rate (Jan)
|MED
|-
|9.1%
|10:00 AM
|US
|Pending Home Sales MoM (Jan)
|MED
|-
|+2.2%
|11:00 AM
|BRAZIL
|CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Jan)
|MED
|-
|-
|2:00 PM
|PERU
|Current Account (Q4)
|MED
|-
|-
The Bottom Line
Friday's US PPI is the linchpin of this week. It feeds directly into the PCE deflator calculation and arrives after last week's hot CPI and mixed GDP data left markets uncertain about the Fed's next move. A PPI in line with consensus (+0.3%) would suggest inflation is decelerating but not collapsing - keeping the Fed in patient mode. An upside surprise would cement“higher for longer” heading into March FOMC.
For LATAM, the week is a three-front data battle: Mexico's Q4 GDP (Monday) and bi-monthly CPI (Tuesday) define the Banxico trajectory; Brazil's mid-month CPI and unemployment (Friday) set the Selic narrative; and Chile's triple release (copper, retail, unemployment on Friday) tests Andean resilience against the backdrop of U.S. sanctions fallout.
The Bank of Korea's rate decision (Wednesday) is the wildcard - if the BoK cuts, it adds to global easing momentum. If it holds, it signals Asian central banks are cautious despite political and economic headwinds. Fed speakers - led by Waller (Mon/Tue), Goolsbee (Tue), and Bowman (Thu) - will be calibrating the March FOMC in real time, making every session a potential volatility catalyst.
