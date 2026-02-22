Key Market Events For The Week Of February 2327, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) US PPI, Canada GDP, German Ifo & CPI, Mexico GDP & CPI, Bank of Korea, Brazil Mid-Month CPI Week Overview This week brings US PPI, CB Consumer Confidence, Canadian Q4 GDP, Eurozone final CPI, German Ifo and CPI, Mexico Q4 GDP and bi-monthly CPI, the Bank of Korea rate decision, and a heavy Fed speaker calendar headlined by Waller, Goolsbee, and Bowman. Friday's US PPI + Canada GDP double-header anchors the week's risk events. Japan's Emperor's Birthday and China's final Chinese New Year closures thin Asian liquidity on Monday. ⚠ Holiday Watch Japan closed Monday (Emperor's Birthday). China closed Monday (Chinese New Year final day). PBoC Loan Prime Rate decision Monday evening at 8:00 PM ET. Bank of Korea rate decision Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Normal trading resumes across Asia from Tuesday. Three Themes That Will Define the Week

1 US PPI + Canada GDP Friday blockbuster: January PPI (consensus +0.3% MoM, prior +0.5%) arrives at 8:30 AM ET alongside Canadian Q4 GDP (prior +2.6% annualized). PPI feeds directly into the PCE deflator calculation - a hot print would reinforce the hawkish narrative from last week's data. Chicago PMI provides a real-time February activity pulse.

2 Fed speaker parade - Waller, Goolsbee, Bowman lead the charge: With the March FOMC approaching, Waller (Mon + Tue), Goolsbee (Tue), Collins (Tue), Cook (Tue), Bostic (Tue), Bowman (Thu), and Barkin (Tue/Wed) will be parsing last week's GDP, PCE, and PMI data publicly. Markets will calibrate March pricing in real time off these remarks.

3 LATAM macro week - Mexico GDP, Brazil CPI, Chilean jobs: Mexico Q4 GDP (Mon, cons. +0.8% QoQ) and bi-monthly CPI (Tue) bookend the Banxico picture. Brazil mid-month CPI and unemployment (Fri) guide Selic expectations. Chile copper production, retail sales, and unemployment (Fri) round out Andean data. Argentina economic activity (Tue) continues the Milei recovery tracking.

Week at a Glance - High-Impact Events Only

Day Time Region Event Cons. Prior Mon 4:00 AM EU German Ifo Business Climate (Feb) 88.4 87.6 Mon 7:00 AM MEXICO GDP QoQ / YoY (Q4) +0.8% / 1.6% +0.8% / 1.6% Mon 8:00 PM CHINA PBoC Loan Prime Rate (1Y / 5Y) 3.50% / 3.00% 3.50% / 3.00% Tue 7:00 AM MEXICO 1st Half-Month CPI (Feb) - 0.31% Tue 10:00 AM US CB Consumer Confidence (Feb) 87.6 84.5 Tue 2:00 PM ARGENTINA Economic Activity YoY (Dec) - −0.3% Wed 5:00 AM EU EZ CPI YoY / Core CPI (Jan, final) 1.7% / 2.2% 1.7% / 2.2% Wed 8:00 PM KOREA Bank of Korea Rate Decision - 2.50% Thu 7:00 AM MEXICO Unemployment Rate (Jan) - 2.60% Thu 8:30 AM US Initial Jobless Claims 216K 206K Thu 6:30 PM JAPAN Tokyo Core CPI YoY (Feb) 1.7% 2.0% Fri 7:00 AM BRAZIL Mid-Month CPI / Unemployment (Feb/Jan) - 4.50% / 5.1% Fri 7:00 AM CHILE Unemployment / Retail Sales (Jan) - / - 8.0% / 4.5% Fri 8:00 AM EU German CPI YoY (Feb, prelim) 2.0% 2.1% Fri 8:30 AM US PPI MoM / Core PPI MoM (Jan) +0.3% / +0.3% +0.5% / +0.7% Fri 8:30 AM CANADA GDP QoQ Annualized (Q4) - +2.6% Fri 9:45 AM US Chicago PMI (Feb) 52.4 54.0

Week in Context

Coming off last week's GDP + PCE + PMI triple-header, markets enter this week with fresh data to digest and a parade of Fed speakers ready to interpret it. The macro focus shifts from backward-looking national accounts to forward-looking sentiment: German Ifo (Mon) and US CB Consumer Confidence (Tue) provide February reads on business and consumer health. Eurozone final CPI (Wed) confirms whether the 1.7% headline holds, while German preliminary February CPI (Fri) offers the first look at the next inflation cycle. For LATAM, Mexico Q4 GDP (Mon) and bi-monthly CPI (Tue) shape the Banxico outlook, Brazil mid-month CPI and jobs data (Fri) inform Selic positioning, and Chile's labor/retail/copper trifecta (Fri) tests Andean resilience. The Bank of Korea's rate decision Wednesday adds Asian central bank context. Friday's US PPI feeds directly into the PCE deflator - any upside surprise would cement the“higher for longer” narrative heading into March FOMC.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 4:00 AM EU Italian CPI YoY / MoM (Jan) MED 1.0% / 0.4% 1.0% / 0.4% 4:00 AM EU German Ifo Business Climate (Feb) HIGH 88.4 87.6 4:00 AM EU German Business Expectations (Feb) MED 90.5 89.5 4:00 AM EU German Current Assessment (Feb) MED 86.1 85.7 5:00 AM EU German Buba Balz Speaks LOW - - 6:00 AM BRAZIL FGV Consumer Confidence (Feb) MED - 87.3 6:25 AM BRAZIL BCB Focus Market Readout MED - - 7:00 AM MEXICO Economic Activity MoM / YoY (Dec) MED - −0.20% / −0.10% 7:00 AM MEXICO GDP QoQ / YoY (Q4) HIGH +0.8% / 1.6% +0.8% / 1.6% 8:00 AM US Fed Waller Speaks MED - - 8:30 AM US Chicago Fed National Activity (Jan) MED - −0.04 10:00 AM US Factory Orders MoM (Dec) MED −0.4% +2.7% 10:30 AM US Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index (Feb) MED - −1.2 12:30 PM EU ECB President Lagarde Speaks MED - - 8:00 PM CHINA PBoC Loan Prime Rate (1Y / 5Y) HIGH 3.50% / 3.00% 3.50% / 3.00%

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 2:45 AM EU French Business Survey (Feb) MED 104 105 6:30 AM BRAZIL Current Account / FDI (Jan) MED - −3.36B / −5.25B 7:00 AM MEXICO 1st Half-Month Core CPI (Feb) HIGH - 0.43% 7:00 AM MEXICO 1st Half-Month CPI (Feb) HIGH - 0.31% 8:00 AM US Fed Goolsbee Speaks MED - - 9:00 AM US S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 YoY (Dec) MED 1.3% 1.4% 9:00 AM US House Price Index MoM (Dec) MED 0.3% 0.6% 9:00 AM US FOMC Members Bostic / Collins Speak MED - - 9:10 AM US Fed Waller Speaks MED - - 9:15 AM UK BoE Gov Bailey / MPC Pill Speak MED - - 9:35 AM US Fed Governor Cook Speaks MED - - 10:00 AM US CB Consumer Confidence (Feb) HIGH 87.6 84.5 10:00 AM US Richmond Mfg Index (Feb) MED −4 −6 10:00 AM US Wholesale Inventories MoM (Dec) LOW 0.2% 0.2% 2:00 PM ARGENTINA Economic Activity YoY (Dec) MED - −0.3% 3:15 PM US FOMC Member Barkin Speaks MED - -

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 2:00 AM EU German GDP QoQ / YoY (Q4, final) MED +0.3% / +0.4% +0.3% / +0.4% 2:00 AM EU GfK German Consumer Climate (Mar) MED −22.9 −24.1 2:45 AM EU French Consumer Confidence (Feb) MED 90 90 3:00 AM EU ECB Non-Monetary Policy Meeting LOW - - 5:00 AM EU EZ CPI YoY (Jan, final) HIGH 1.7% 1.7% 5:00 AM EU EZ Core CPI YoY (Jan, final) HIGH 2.2% 2.2% 5:00 AM EU EZ CPI MoM (Jan) MED −0.5% +0.2% 6:30 AM BRAZIL Bank Lending MoM (Jan) MED - 1.8% 8:30 AM CANADA Manufacturing Sales MoM (Jan, prelim) MED - 0.6% 9:30 AM US FOMC Member Barkin Speaks MED - - 10:00 AM MEXICO Current Account (Q4) MED - 2,325M 10:30 AM US Crude Oil Inventories MED - −9.014M 11:00 AM US Fed Schmid Speaks MED - - 12:30 PM BRAZIL Foreign Exchange Flows MED - 1.783B 2:00 PM ARGENTINA Retail Sales YoY (Dec) MED - 21.2% 8:00 PM KOREA Bank of Korea Rate Decision (Feb) HIGH - 2.50%

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 3:30 AM EU ECB President Lagarde Speaks MED - - 4:00 AM EU EZ M3 Money Supply YoY (Jan) MED 2.9% 2.8% 4:00 AM EU Italian Business / Consumer Confidence (Feb) MED - 89.2 / 96.8 4:30 AM S. AFRICA PPI YoY / MoM (Jan) MED - 2.9% / 0.2% 5:00 AM EU EZ Consumer Confidence (Feb, final) MED −12.2 −12.2 5:00 AM EU EZ Business & Consumer Survey (Feb) MED - 99.4 6:00 AM BRAZIL IGP-M Inflation Index MoM (Feb) MED - 0.41% 7:00 AM MEXICO Unemployment Rate (Jan) HIGH - 2.60% 7:00 AM BRAZIL BCB National Monetary Council Meeting MED - - 8:30 AM US Initial Jobless Claims HIGH 216K 206K 8:30 AM US Continuing Jobless Claims MED - 1,869K 8:30 AM CANADA Current Account (Q4) MED −5.4B −9.7B 10:00 AM US FOMC Member Bowman Speaks MED - - 11:00 AM US KC Fed Composite Index (Feb) MED - 0 6:30 PM JAPAN Tokyo Core CPI YoY (Feb) HIGH 1.7% 2.0% 6:30 PM JAPAN Tokyo CPI YoY (Feb) MED - 1.5% 6:50 PM JAPAN Industrial Production MoM (Jan, prelim) MED +5.5% −0.1% 6:50 PM JAPAN Retail Sales YoY (Jan) MED 0.2% −0.9%

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 2:00 AM EU German Import Price Index MoM (Jan) MED +0.6% −0.1% 2:45 AM EU French GDP QoQ (Q4, final) / Consumer Spending (Jan) MED +0.2% / +0.3% +0.5% / −0.6% 2:45 AM EU French CPI MoM (Feb, prelim) MED +0.5% −0.3% 3:00 AM EU Spanish CPI YoY (Feb, prelim) MED 2.2% 2.3% 3:55 AM EU German Unemployment Change / Rate (Feb) MED 3K / 6.3% 0K / 6.3% 5:30 AM INDIA GDP Quarterly YoY (Q3) MED - 8.2% 6:30 AM BRAZIL Budget Balance / Gross Debt-to-GDP (Jan) MED - −115.5B / 78.7% 7:00 AM MEXICO Trade Balance (Jan) MED - 2.430B 7:00 AM CHILE Copper Production YoY (Jan) MED - −4.7% 7:00 AM CHILE Unemployment Rate / Retail Sales YoY (Jan) HIGH - / - 8.0% / 4.5% 7:00 AM BRAZIL Mid-Month CPI MoM / YoY (Feb) HIGH - 0.20% / 4.50% 7:00 AM BRAZIL Unemployment Rate (Jan) HIGH - 5.1% 7:00 AM S. AFRICA Trade Balance (Jan) MED - 23.18B 8:00 AM UK BoE MPC Member Pill Speaks MED - - 8:00 AM EU German CPI YoY (Feb, prelim) HIGH 2.0% 2.1% 8:00 AM EU German CPI MoM (Feb, prelim) MED - +0.1% 8:30 AM US PPI MoM (Jan) HIGH +0.3% +0.5% 8:30 AM US Core PPI MoM (Jan) HIGH +0.3% +0.7% 8:30 AM CANADA GDP MoM (Dec) MED +0.1% 0.0% 8:30 AM CANADA GDP Annualized QoQ (Q4) HIGH - +2.6% 9:45 AM US Chicago PMI (Feb) MED 52.4 54.0 10:00 AM COLOMBIA Unemployment Rate (Jan) MED - 9.1% 10:00 AM US Pending Home Sales MoM (Jan) MED - +2.2% 11:00 AM BRAZIL CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (Jan) MED - - 2:00 PM PERU Current Account (Q4) MED - -

Monday - February 23- Emperor's Birthday.- Chinese New Year (final day). PBoC Loan Prime Rate at 8:00 PM ET despite holiday.With Japan and China on holiday, Monday opens on European data. The German Ifo Business Climate (cons. 88.4, up from 87.6) provides the first February read on German business sentiment - watch whether expectations (cons. 90.5) diverge further from the still-depressed current assessment (cons. 86.1).at 7:00 AM is the week's first LATAM anchor - consensus expects +0.8% QoQ to hold, but any negative surprise would pressure MXN and raise questions about Banxico's easing pace. Brazil's FGV consumer confidence and BCB Focus readout provide early color on Selic expectations. Fed Governor Waller speaks at 8:00 AM - his views carry weight given his proximity to Chair Powell. ECB President Lagarde at 12:30 PM may address European growth concerns. The PBoC Loan Prime Rate at 8:00 PM ET is expected to hold both the 1-year (3.50%) and 5-year (3.00%) rates steady. Tuesday - February 24Tuesday is the heaviest Fed speaker day of the week - Waller (9:10 AM), Goolsbee (8:00 AM), Collins (9:00 AM), Bostic (9:00 AM), Cook (9:35 AM), and Barkin (3:15 PM) all speak, making this a real-time market pricing exercise as officials react to last week's data. CB Consumer Confidence at 10:00 AM (cons. 87.6, up from 84.5) is the key hard data point - the expectations component is the recession indicator.at 7:00 AM is critical for Banxico - watch the core reading (prior 0.43%) for signs of sticky services inflation. Brazil current account and FDI data inform the external balance picture. Argentina's December economic activity is a lagging but politically important read on whether the Milei-driven recovery is materializing. BoE Governor Bailey and MPC member Pill speak at 9:15 AM, potentially previewing March BoE thinking. Wednesday - February 25Eurozone final January CPI (cons. 1.7% headline, 2.2% core) is the European anchor - confirmation at these levels keeps the ECB easing path intact. German GDP final (cons. +0.3% QoQ) is expected to confirm the preliminary, while GfK consumer climate (cons. −22.9, improving from −24.1) tests whether German consumers are thawing.and Argentina retail sales add LATAM context - Argentina's 21.2% prior YoY retail growth reflects Milei-era base effects. Brazil FX flows and bank lending data inform the real-BRL picture. Theat 8:00 PM ET is the week's major central bank event - markets are watching whether the BoK holds at 2.50% or delivers another 25bp cut to support the faltering Korean economy amid political uncertainty. Barkin and Schmid provide additional Fed commentary. Thursday - February 26Thursday splits between US labor data, LATAM employment, and Japanese inflation. US initial claims (cons. 216K, prior 206K) continue the weekly labor market health check - any spike above 225K would get attention.at 7:00 AM (prior 2.60%) is important for Banxico's dual-mandate assessment alongside this week's CPI data. Brazil's BCB National Monetary Council meeting and IGP-M wholesale inflation feed into Selic expectations. South Africa PPI provides EM inflation context. Lagarde speaks early at 3:30 AM, while Bowman at 10:00 AM provides the lone Fed voice of the day. Overnight,(cons. 1.7%, down from 2.0%) is the leading indicator for national CPI and critical for BoJ rate expectations - a sharp drop would ease pressure for further tightening. Japan industrial production (cons. +5.5% MoM rebound from −0.1%) and retail sales provide the activity backdrop. Friday - February 27Friday delivers the densest data slate of the week across all regions.at 8:30 AM (cons. +0.3% MoM headline, +0.3% core, down from +0.5% / +0.7%) is the single most important release - PPI components feed directly into the PCE deflator, so any upside surprise would immediately reprice March FOMC expectations.alongside it (prior +2.6% annualized) tests whether the BoC's easing cycle is justified.at 8:00 AM (cons. 2.0%, down from 2.1%) offers the first look at the next European inflation cycle. For LATAM, the Friday slate is massive:andat 7:00 AM are the Selic-pricing anchors - the inflation path determines whether the BCB can resume cutting.provide the most comprehensive Andean snapshot of the month. Colombia unemployment, Mexico trade balance, and Peru current account round out the regional picture. Chicago PMI at 9:45 AM (cons. 52.4) gives a February activity pulse for the Midwest manufacturing belt.

The Bottom Line

Friday's US PPI is the linchpin of this week. It feeds directly into the PCE deflator calculation and arrives after last week's hot CPI and mixed GDP data left markets uncertain about the Fed's next move. A PPI in line with consensus (+0.3%) would suggest inflation is decelerating but not collapsing - keeping the Fed in patient mode. An upside surprise would cement“higher for longer” heading into March FOMC.

For LATAM, the week is a three-front data battle: Mexico's Q4 GDP (Monday) and bi-monthly CPI (Tuesday) define the Banxico trajectory; Brazil's mid-month CPI and unemployment (Friday) set the Selic narrative; and Chile's triple release (copper, retail, unemployment on Friday) tests Andean resilience against the backdrop of U.S. sanctions fallout.

The Bank of Korea's rate decision (Wednesday) is the wildcard - if the BoK cuts, it adds to global easing momentum. If it holds, it signals Asian central banks are cautious despite political and economic headwinds. Fed speakers - led by Waller (Mon/Tue), Goolsbee (Tue), and Bowman (Thu) - will be calibrating the March FOMC in real time, making every session a potential volatility catalyst.

© 2026 The Rio Times. All rights reserved.