David Miller Stars As South Africa Hand India Their Biggest T20 WC Loss

Veteran South Africa batter David Miller emphasised the importance of backing one's strengths and maintaining intent after being named Player of the Match in the Super Eight clash against the defending champions India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday. South Africa thrashed India by 76 runs. India also suffered its first defeat in 18 matches in ICC events across white-ball formats since losing the finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This was India's second-biggest defeat by runs in all T20 Internationals behind the 80-run defeats against New Zealand in Wellington in 2019. In T20 World Cup history, India suffered their biggest defeat.

Miller on His Match-Winning Approach

Reflecting on his approach at the crease after the Proteas lost three quick wickets in the power play, Miller said he was focused on staying positive, particularly during the power play when field restrictions presented scoring opportunities. "Just about making sure you stick to your strengths and don't go into your shell. During the powerplay, all fielders were in the ring, so I thought of going over. Trying to get a partnership as much as we can, and trying to rotate strike."

The experienced left-hander highlighted the importance of understanding the dimensions and nature of the venue while planning his scoring areas. "With the nature of this ground, you want to look straight. Smaller than a square. Want to shape up to hit straight and then react."

Miller also spoke about taking the attack to India's spin attack, which he described as world-class. "Looking to be nice and aggressive against the spinners. They have world-class bowlers. Have played against them a lot, trying to put them under pressure and about putting yourself in the position to do that."

Match Recap: SA vs IND

Coming to the match, South Africa made 187/7 in 20 overs after David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) stitched a brilliant 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs played a brisk unbeaten knock of 44. For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), and Shivam Dube (1/32) were among the wicket-takers.

Defending 188, South Africa's bowlers produced a brilliant all-round display. None of the Indian batters hit a half-century. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 as Proteas bundled out the defending champions for just 111 in 18.5 overs, thrashing the Men in Blue by 76 runs. For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram (1/5), Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) had a brilliant day with the ball.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)