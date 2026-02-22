Maha: Congress Demands All 4 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats From MVA Alliance

Congress Demands 4 Rajya Sabha Seats from MVA

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi allow Congress to retain the four Rajya Sabha seats, which will be vacated by the Congress MPs in the upcoming Upper House elections. However, speaking to reporters in Pune, Sapkal said that MVA has not yet discussed the distribution of the Rajya Sabha seats. Noting that in the last elections, the undivided NCP got more seats in the alliance than Congress, Sapkal said, "Regarding the Rajya Sabha seat, earlier we had contested as alliance partners. Last time, the NCP got more seats. Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi had come together to elect members. Our four members are now completing their terms. As Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, we demand that the Rajya Sabha seat be given to us. It is necessary to fight unitedly against the BJP. This is a state subject."

"There should be a broad discussion on this. So far, no discussion has taken place within the Maha Vikas Aghadi regarding the Rajya Sabha seat. Once discussions happen, a solution will emerge. As Maha Vikas Aghadi, we will sit together and take a decision acceptable to all," he added.

Rajya Sabha Election Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that the polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states will take place on March 16, as the MPs are set to complete their term in April.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. The polling is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. The election process will be completed by March 20.

Sapkal Demands Probe into Baramati Plane Crash

Meanwhile, Harshwardhan Sapkal also took the opportunity to demand answers from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the demise of former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash. "Answers to public concerns are not being provided; it is extremely unfortunate. Devendra Fadnavis should respond to this. We have demanded an inquiry. The investigation should proceed further," Sapkal said.

Preliminary Report Expected by Feb 28

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the preliminary report into the plane crash will be released before February 28, reiterating that the probe is being conducted as per laid-down norms.

Statewide March Against India-US Trade Deal Announced

During the press conference, the Maharashtra Congress chief also announced a statewide march against the framework of the India-US trade deal, alleging that the agreement will affect the state's farmers.

He said, "Due to this, soybean and cotton crops have been affected. Many places are facing its impact. We will undertake a statewide foot march and hold rallies in Hingoli and Yavatmal."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)