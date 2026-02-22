Jansen, Maharaj Shine As South Africa Hand India A Humiliating Defeat

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Fiery spells from Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj delivered a helpless India a humiliating 76-run defeat, helping South Africa boost their semifinal chances with a massive victory at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, ending Men in Blue's unbeaten run in the tournament.

After electing to bat first, SA was reduced to 13/2. But knocks from David Miller (63 in 35 balls, with seven fours and three sixes), Dewald Brevis (45 in 29 balls, with three fours and sixes) each and a cameo from Tristan Stubbs (44* in 28 balls, with a four and three sixes) took SA to 187/7 in 20 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah being the top wicket-taker for India with 3/15 in four overs.

India faced a top-order collapse from which could never recover, with Shivam Dube (42 in 37 balls, with a four and three sixes) being the only one to cross the 20-run mark as Jansen (4/22) and Maharaj (3/24) sent India's net-run-rate into negatives, leaving them in need of massive wins over their next opponents, Zimbabwe and West Indies.

India's Horror Run-Chase

In the run-chase of 188 runs, India had a nightmarish start as Aiden Markram started the proceedings by removing an in-form Ishan Kishan for a four-ball duck in the first over.

Marco Jansen started the next over by removing Tilak Varma for just one, reducing India to 5/2 in 1.1 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav joined Abhishek Sharma, who had opened his account in this tournament in his fourth inning with a four and eased off some pressure with two boundaries against Jansen in the second over.

Abhishek was looking in good nick against Kagiso Rabada, ramping him for a six and smashing him for a four in the third over past cover point. But the pressure got the best of the left-hander once again as he went the aerial route and was caught by Corbin Bosch after the ball was chased by him and Keshav Maharaj. Abhishek went back into the hut for a 12-ball 15. India looked terrible at 26/3 in 4.3 overs.

India ended the powerplay at 31/3 in six overs. The move to promote Washington Sundar at number five did not pay off either, as he nicked it straight to QDK for a run-a-ball 11, reducing India to 43/4 in 7.2 overs. Corbin Bosch got his first wicket.

Suryakumar's resistance was also ended by Bosch courtesy of an easy catch by Dewald Brevis near mid-wicket for a 22-ball 18. India was halfway done at 51 runs in 9.1 overs.

Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya kept the scoreboard ticking, taking India to 86/5 in 14 overs.

Keshav Maharaj ended the partnership before it could take off further, with Hardik caught near the boundary by Tristan Stubbs for a 17-ball 18. India was six down for 86 in 14.1 overs.

In the same over, Maharaj also removed Rinku Singh for a two-ball duck, reducing India to 86/7. Maharaj's continued to make merry as he also removed Arshdeep Singh in the same over, with Indian down at 88/8 in 15 overs.

Dube (42 in 37 balls, with a four fours and three sixes) played a lone warrior, as India was skittled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. Jansen (4/22 in four overs) and Maharaj (3/24 in three overs) were the top bowlers for South Africa.

South Africa Recovers to Post Challenging Total

Earlier, South Africa posed a challenging total of 187/7 against India in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight clash after recovering from an early top-order collapse. Despite losing three wickets inside the powerplay to Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, the Proteas bounced back strongly through a crucial partnership between David Miller and Dewald Brevis. Miller's explosive half-century and a late unbeaten cameo from Tristan Stubbs powered South Africa to a competitive total, while Bumrah starred with the ball for India, finishing with three wickets and scripting a major personal milestone.

Bumrah's Early Strikes

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat. The Proteas were off to the worst possible start. During the fifth ball of the second over, speedster Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled opener Quinton de Kock for just six runs.

In the very next over, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh strikes as he removed captain Aiden Markram (4 off 7 balls) after Hardik Pandya took a simple catch.

During the last ball of the fourth over, Bumrah struck again as he took the wicket of Ryan Rickelton (7) as the Proteas slumped to 20/3.

Miller and Brevis Rebuild

David Miller and Dewald Brevis steadied the Proteas' innings as they scored 41/3 in six overs. During the ninth over, Miller and Brevis combined to hammer 17 runs against World No.1 T20I bowler Varun Chakaravarthy.

After the end of 10 overs, the Proteas fought back and made 84/3. During the second ball of the 13th over, all-rounder Shivam Dube broke the crucial 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. The all-rounder got the dangerous wicket of Brevis, who made 45 off 29 balls, with three fours and as many sixes.

In the same over of Dube, Miller completed his half-century in 26-ball deliveries. It's Miller second fifty against India in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, he made an unbeaten 59 at Perth in the 2022 edition.

After the end of 15 overs, South Africa made 144/4. During the fourth ball of the 16th over, Varun Chakaravarthy, who was having a poor outing with the ball, dismissed dangerous David Miller. The Proteas batter played a fantastic knock of 63 off 35 balls, with seven fours and three towering sixes. The World No.1 T20I bowler ended his spell with 1/47.

Stubbs Powers SA to Strong Finish

After the end of the 17th over, the Proteas reached 157/4. During the second ball of the 18th over, Arshdeep removed Marco Jansen (2) as South Africa slumped to 158/6 after a brilliant 97-run stand between Miller and Brevis.

In the very next over, Corbin Bosch (5) was caught and bowled by Bumrah as he ended his fantastic spell with 3/15. Bumrah also surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin's 32-wicket tally to become the highest-wicket taker for his nation in T20 World Cup history.

In the 20th over, Pandya conceded 20 runs as the Proteas made 187/7 in 20 overs. Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 44 off 24 balls, with one four and three sixes.

For India, Arshdeep (2/28), Bumrah (3/15), Varun (1/47), Shivam Dube (1/32) were amongst the thick of action with the ball.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: South Africa: 187/7 (David Miller 63, Dewald Brevis 45, Jasprit Bumrah 3/15) vs India: 111 (Shivam Dube 42, Suryakumar Yadav 18, Marco Jansen 4/22). (ANI)

