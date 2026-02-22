AIADMK's EPS Alleges Rs 8,000 Cr In Stalin Trust, Hits Out At DMK

EPS Alleges Major Corruption, Questions 'Stalin Trust' Funds

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging that "Rs 8,000 crore is lying in the Stalin Trust," while questioning the source of the funds. Addressing a public meeting at PT Moorthy Nagar in Padiyanallur under the Madhavaram Assembly constituency as part of the AIADMK's "Save the People, Rescue Tamil Nadu" campaign, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of corruption, financial mismanagement and failing to fulfil electoral promises.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he said Stalin had no moral right to speak about betrayal and accused the DMK of deceiving various sections of society, including government employees, farmers, nurses and students.

DMK Accused of Financial Mismanagement and Broken Promises

Referring to the state's debt burden, Palaniswami claimed that Tamil Nadu's total debt, which stood at Rs 4.85 lakh crore until 2021, had risen to Rs 5 lakh crore under the DMK regime. "The people have been turned into debtors," he alleged.

Questioning the implementation of poll promises, he said the DMK had failed to extend the 100-day rural employment scheme to 150 days, had not reduced fuel prices, and had not waived student education loans as promised. He also alleged that the government had not delivered on commitments related to LPG subsidies and additional ration supplies.

In a direct allegation, Palaniswami claimed that Rs 8,000 crore was present in the "Stalin Trust" and asked whether the money had been earned legitimately.

Contrasting Governance: AIADMK's Tenure vs. DMK's Record

Highlighting the AIADMK's tenure from 2011 to 2021, he said his government had effectively managed crises including droughts, cyclones and the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that free food was provided through Amma Canteens and essential commodities were distributed through ration shops during the pandemic, despite revenue constraints.

The AIADMK leader also criticised the DMK over law and order, alleging a rise in crime and drug-related activities across the state.

On the issue of NEET, he accused the DMK of failing to secure an exemption for Tamil Nadu despite having 39 MPs in Parliament.

Taking a swipe at what he termed "dynastic politics" in the DMK, Palaniswami said leadership positions were confined to one family, contrasting it with the AIADMK, which he described as a democratic party where ordinary cadres could rise to top positions.

AIADMK's Promises for Upcoming Elections

Outlining AIADMK's promises, he said that if voted to power, the party would provide Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of families, extend the rural employment scheme to 150 days, offer free bus travel for men, provide housing for the poor, subsidise two-wheelers for women, waive certain cooperative bank loans, and implement insurance schemes for Jallikattu participants and bulls. He also promised Pongal and Deepavali welfare measures and subsidies for auto drivers and small traders.

Calling the DMK government a "failure model," Palaniswami urged voters to support AIADMK and its allies in the upcoming elections and ensure a decisive mandate.

Tamil Nadu's Evolving Political Landscape

Meanwhile, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)