India's Organ Transplants Quadruple, Nearing 20,000 By 2025: NOTTO

India has achieved a landmark transformation in organ donation and transplantation, with the number of transplants increasing fourfold from less than 5,000 in 2013 to nearly 20,000 in 2025. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is leading this national effort, which has also seen more than 4.8 lakh citizens register to donate organs and tissues after death through an Aadhaar-based verification system since September 17, 2023. Currently, around 18% of transplants are performed using organs from deceased donors, and India leads the world in the number of hand transplants performed.

Comprehensive Government Strategy and Reforms

As per official release, "The recent successes are the outcome of a comprehensive and multi-pronged government strategy, including the strengthening of NOTTO as the national coordinating authority, enabling real-time organ allocation and seamless inter-state cooperation. Expansion and modernisation of the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Registry, ensuring transparency, traceability, and fairness. Focused capacity building of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs) and Regional OTTOs (ROTTOs).Streamlined transplant protocols and standard operating procedures, aligned with global best practices. Enhanced use of digital platforms for donor and patient registration and hospital connectivity. Promotion of Green Corridors and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for different modes of transport has enabled rapid and safe organ transport across cities and states. These reforms have significantly reduced logistical barriers, improved clinical outcomes, and reinforced public trust in the organ donation system."

Boosting Public Awareness and Community Engagement

"Public awareness campaigns, community engagement, and sustained advocacy have catalysed a positive shift in societal attitudes towards organ donation. Increasing numbers of families are stepping forward during moments of profound grief to give the gift of life, transforming loss into hope for countless recipients. NOTTO calls for promoting a culture of organ and tissue donation in Government establishments, institutions, organizations etc. NOTTO promotes multiorgan donations as a right of every family. Outreach of awareness has improved with active involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutions and district and block level administration," the release said.

Collaborative Ecosystem and Institutional Commitment

Healthcare institutions across the country have responded with renewed commitment, demonstrating higher efficiency in donor identification, retrieval, and transplantation. The collaborative effort between central and state governments, transplant hospitals, clinicians, and civil society has created a robust and compassionate ecosystem.

Strengthening Self-Reliance in Healthcare

The progress achieved under NOTTO's stewardship also strengthens India's vision of self-reliance in advanced healthcare, reducing dependence on overseas transplants while ensuring ethical, transparent, and equitable practices within the country. India today stands as a growing global example of how strong governance, institutional reform, and people's participation can together save thousands of lives. (ANI)

