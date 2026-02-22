BAFTA 2024: Alia Bhatt Calls Daughter Raha Her 'True Inspiration'

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance on Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards in London. Representing India on a global stage, the Raazi actress turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the 79th BAFTAs at the Royal Festival Hall and shared a heartfelt note about what keeps her inspired today.

Raha is 'true source of inspiration'

Speaking to the media on the red carpet, Alia revealed that her biggest "inspiration" right now comes from her little daughter, Raha. Talking about motherhood and the joy it brings, Alia said that watching her daughter grow fills her life with meaning. "Being in front of the camera is a blessing to me. I feel so grateful. I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter. Looking at her, she just blooms. She's three now and dances to my songs. Sometimes, I'm like, 'Ok, that is life,'" she told the reporter at the event.

Alia's Red Carpet Look

For the grand evening, Alia opted for a custom Gucci outfit. She chose a silver sequined gown with a high neckline and a clean, fitted look. Alia paired the outfit with a soft white fur stole, adding a classic touch to her ensemble. With light makeup, soft curls, and simple earrings, she kept her style graceful and elegant.

Alia's International Journey

Alia Bhatt's BAFTA appearance adds another feather to her growing international journey. Over the years, the actress has also attended global events like the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival, making her presence felt beyond Indian cinema.

About the 79th BAFTAs

The night marked the 79th edition of the BAFTAs, one of the biggest award shows in world cinema. Several global stars are part of the ceremony as presenters, including Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Riz Ahmed, and others.

The nominations for the BAFTAs were announced earlier in January. Films like One Battle After Another and Sinners are leading the race this year, with strong performances across categories. The ceremony is being hosted by Alan Cumming. (ANI)

