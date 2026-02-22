PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights AI Impact Summit, T20 World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 131st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' covered several inspiring stories and national initiatives, including the AI Impact Summit, farmers' progress and the T20 World Cup.

PM Hails AI Impact Summit 2026

He highlighted the recently concluded India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone as the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South. Held from February 16-21, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, the event shifted the global discourse from "AI Safety" to "Demonstrable Impact."

In a series of X posts, PM Modi said, "The AI Impact Summit showcased the prowess of 1.4 billion Indians. India will keep making strides in this world in the times to come."

Pride in T20 World Cup Players

PM Modi expressed pride in the number of Indian-origin players participating in the T20 World Cup tournament. "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is underway and one of the things that makes us proud is the number of Indian-origin players playing the tournament."

Tribute to Youngest Organ Donor

He paid tribute to Alin Sherin Abraham, Kerala's youngest organ donor, and praised her parents' decision to donate her organs. "India pays homage to Alin Sherin Abraham from Kerala. The decision of her parents, Mr. Arun Abraham and Mrs. Sherin Ann John, to donate her organs will inspire generations to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Wishes for Rajaji Utsav

PM Modi wished the festival Rajaji Utsav, which begins tomorrow, all the best. "Rajaji Utsav, which commences tomorrow, is an appreciable effort in Rashtrapati Bhavan. My best wishes."

Caution Against Digital Fraud

He urged citizens to be cautious of digital fraud and support the RBI's efforts. "Let us always be vigilant against digital fraud and digital arrests! Let us support the efforts of the RBI in this direction."

Celebrates Farmers' Progress

He celebrated farmers' progress as India's farmers are making remarkable strides, as seen in Odisha, Kerala, and Karnataka. "India's farmers are making remarkable strides, as seen in these efforts in Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka."

Cultural Highlights and Tributes

PM Modi highlighted that the Kerala Kumbh Mela highlights the strong connection between the people and India's glorious culture. "Popularly termed as the Kerala Kumbh Mela, it highlights the strong connect between the people of the state and our glorious culture."

PM Modi remembered the former Tamil Nadu CM for her contributions to the state's development and India's growth. "Jayalalithaa Ji lives in the hearts of people. Her efforts towards Tamil Nadu's development and commitment to India's growth will always be remembered."

'Support Indian Manufacturers'

He encouraged citizens to support Indian manufacturers. "Let us buy Indian, let us support Indian manufacturers!" posted PM Modi on X.

PM Elaborates on Digital Arrest Scams

Earlier, during his monthly edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about digital arrest scams and highlighted that the awareness regarding fraud has increased significantly.

PM Modi, in the 131st edition of his monthly radio programme, advised people of the coutnry citizens to be cautious and use the Know Your Customer (KYC) to verify customer details. "In 'Mann Ki Baat', I have spoken to you at length about Digital Arrest. After this, a lot of awareness was generated in our society regarding Digital Arrest and Digital Fraud, but still, such incidents are happening. You all must be familiar with the process of KYC - Know Your Customer," PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of being cautious when receiving messages or calls related to KYC updates. PM Modi also explained how banks periodically perform re-KYC to ensure account security. (ANI)

