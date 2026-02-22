Quote Of The Day By Morgan Housel: '99% Of Good Investing Is Doing Nothing...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Morgan Housel, the New York Times best-selling author, partner at a venture capital firm, and one of the board members of Markel Group, shared a piece of advice for investors. Housel is the author of bestselling books like The Psychology of Money, Same as Ever, and The Art of Spending Money.

In 2025, Morgan Housel famously said that the majority of good investing is when investors do nothing, and the remaining 1% of investing strategy is when people know how to behave when the world is going crazy over market volatility.

“For most investors: 99% of good investing is doing nothing, the other 1% is how you behave when the world is going crazy,” said Morgan Housel in a social media post on platform X.

Morgan Housel's iconic quote about a good investing strategy comes to mind at a time when stock market investors are in search of investments generating good returns, while navigating market volatility and investor fears.

Lessons from Morgan Housel

In his book, The Psychology of Money, Housel talked about lessons for investors that have the potential to change how millions of people think about money. Morgan Housel's idea was that money decisions are emotional long before they are logical.

In his“do nothing” principle, Housel meant that in this day and age, when money can be managed digitally out of a smartphone, the tendency for people to fiddle with their investments has increased.

In his book, Same as Ever, Housel wrote that when investing or in law or medicine, doing nothing is the best answer, but doing something is the career incentive for a person.

He meant that someone's hard-earned money shouldn't become someone else's incentive that easily. Morgan Housel also said that most investors invest where other people are investing, and it is how the crypto market investing took off, but people should not take cues from others and lean towards themselves for making decisions.

Morgan Housel also said that people have their own games, and it is important for them to figure out what that game is and stick to playing it. Mint reported earlier that he also said that if someone cannot do that, then there are enough assets out there which indirectly invest in the market.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.