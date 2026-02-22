The Commonwealth And Guyana To Launch Biodiversity Centre Of Excellence
The Commonwealth and Guyana have a historic partnership in biodiversity dating back to 1989, when then-President Desmond Hoyte shared at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
The Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Hon. Shirley Botchwey, said:
“We have walked this journey with Guyana since 1989, when the Iwokrama Forest was gifted to the Commonwealth. Today, we are rooting the entire Commonwealth in that wisdom. By establishing this Centre of Excellence, we are providing our 56 member states with the data and tools they need to turn nature into an engine of sustainable growth, ensuring that our natural wealth supports our people for generations to come.”
A 'hub and spokes' model
Building on Guyana's leadership of the Global Biodiversity Alliance
The Commonwealth's Living Lands Charter Blue Charter Climate Finance Access Hub
Safeguarding people and planet
The centre will be a global engine for policy and market-driven solutions to provide a return for countries bestowed with these invaluable nature assets. One million species are currently at risk of extinction, and the decline of ecosystems threatens the food security, fresh water, human health, culture and economic resilience of billions of people. The Centre of Excellence intends to reverse that trend, securing the livelihoods of communities across the Commonwealth who depend on healthy lands and oceans for their survival.The centre will draw lessons from how Amerindian communities co-manage the Iwokrama Forest
Governance and strategy
To ensure rigorous oversight, the centre will be governed by a joint steering committee between the Commonwealth Secretariat and Guyana. The centre will prioritise inclusivity, with dedicated engagement mechanisms for youth, women, academia and the private sector.
