SC To Hear Meta-Whatsapp Privacy Policy Case Today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the appeals filed by tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and WhatsApp challenging a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore imposed by the Competition Commission of India over their privacy policy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is likely to take up the matter.

During a previous hearing on February 3, the bench made pointed observations against the companies, stating that they could not“play with the right to privacy of citizens in the name of data sharing.” The court had also raised concerns about alleged monopolistic practices and the handling of users' private information.

The court referred to“silent customers” who may be digitally dependent, unorganised and unaware of the implications of data sharing policies, asserting that citizens' rights would not be allowed to be compromised.

The appeals arise from a CCI order that imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on the two companies for alleged abuse of dominant position through WhatsApp's privacy policy.

On November 4, 2025, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal set aside a portion of the CCI's order that had barred WhatsApp from sharing data with Meta for advertising purposes for five years. However, it upheld the monetary penalty.

Subsequently, the appellate tribunal clarified that its ruling relating to privacy and consent safeguards also applied to user data collection and sharing for non-WhatsApp purposes, including both advertising and non-advertising uses.

The Supreme Court had earlier indicated it would pass an interim order on February 9 and directed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology be impleaded as a party in the appeals.

The bench is also considering a cross appeal filed by the CCI, which has challenged the NCLAT decision insofar as it permitted continued data sharing between WhatsApp and Meta for advertising purposes.

The case is being closely watched for its implications on data privacy, competition law and the regulatory oversight of major digital platforms in India.

